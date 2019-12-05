New AHRQ E-Book on Patient Registry Interoperability

The e-book "Tools and Technologies for Registry Interoperability" explores the push for interoperability in registries, including data standards, integration with electronic health records (EHR), and applying the Outcomes Measures Framework.

"As real-world data and evidence needs grow in size and complexity, registries need to evolve to be more dynamic and connected," said Richard Gliklich, founder and CEO of OM1 and senior editor of the e-book. "This e-book is a pivotal step in helping researchers understand and start to address these challenges and opportunities."

This publication is part of a series published by AHRQ that aims to provide assistance to researchers and stakeholders involved in the design and implementation of registries. The fourth edition of the registry handbook is currently in development and scheduled for publication this year.

About OM1

OM1 is a health outcomes, registries, and technology company leveraging big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real world evidence platform, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care. Learn more at www.om1.com.

Contact

Renee Hurley

Head of Marketing, OM1

617-620-9571

rhurley@om1.com

SOURCE OM1

Related Links

http://www.om1.com

