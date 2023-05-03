New AI Chrome Extension Lets Small Business Owners Optimize & Manage Their Own Google Business Profiles Like SEO Experts

Small business owners can now optimize their Google Business Profiles like SEO experts and save thousands of dollars on agency fees with the revolutionary ProfilePro Chrome extension from Merchynt.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchynt, one of the fastest-growing white-label Google Business Profile management service providers in the US, is thrilled to announce the full release of its groundbreaking ProfilePro tool. This AI-powered Chrome extension enables small business owners to manage their Google Business Profiles independently, without the help of marketing agencies, saving hours of time and thousands of dollars per year. ProfilePro automates a wide range of Google Business Profile optimization tasks, such as responding to reviews, optimizing business descriptions, and writing Google Business Posts - all from within the Google Business Profile management dashboard. With this groundbreaking tool, business owners can simply click a button to optimize their Google Business Profiles as if they are SEO experts.

To date, Merchynt's public prompts for ChatGPT have been used over 250k times, building Merchynt a sizeable beta waitlist and initial set of users for ProfilePro.

"ProfilePro puts expert SEO knowledge directly into the hands of small business owners empowering them to optimize their own digital presences in just seconds while saving them thousands of dollars per year in agency fees," said Justin Silverman, Founder & CEO of Merchynt. "We're disrupting the traditional SEO agency model with an easy-to-use AI tool."

The release of ProfilePro further cements Merchynt's position as an innovative force in the world of SEO services. By providing a user-friendly and cost-effective solution for Google Business Profile management, Merchynt is helping small business owners become more competitive against larger corporations and their outsized marketing budgets.

To learn more about or to download Merchynt's revolutionary ProfilePro Chrome extension, visit www.merchynt.com/profilepro . Merchynt offers both a free and paid version.

About Merchynt

Merchynt is a leading white-label Google Business Profile management service provider in the USA, based in Santa Monica, California. The company is committed to delivering cutting-edge SEO services to small businesses at prices they can afford, including its most popular local SEO service, Google Business Pro - a fully managed Google Business Profile management service .

