New AI-driven technology boosts IoT for smart cities

NEWARK, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayyeka Inc. has a pioneering technology to transform smart cities from a futuristic promise to an everyday reality. The promise of smart cities--which leverages IoT technologies for digitalization of critical infrastructure—has been slow to materialize. Data quality and reliability are among the top impediments to smart cities and IoT deployments at large. Ayyeka's AI Data Curator solves this.

There are many moving parts to IoT projects, ranging from sensors through edge devices to cloud platforms, making it easy for things to go wrong. In large-scale IoT projects, it is not uncommon to have data quality and reliability issues that render the data useless. Whether it's gaps in the data, unstable readings, or the sensor is just stuck at a certain value--the user now has only two options: either clean the data or give up on it. Detecting, fixing, and overcoming those issues is a labor-intensive process. On large-scale IoT deployments, this is just not feasible and often delays or even fails the entire project.