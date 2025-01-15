New AI Features Enhance Bloomberg Government's Federal Legislative Search Experience

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Government announced two new enhancements to its federal legislative search experience, which simplify the process for government affairs professionals to stay ahead of what is happening from a policy perspective with the 119th Congress.

The newest enhancements include the addition of AI-enabled "smart filtering," which allows users to find federal legislation using their own words. BGOV now executes search based on common language, eliminating the need for users to understand complex search filter functionality in order to narrow down and track the policies.

Additionally, Bloomberg Government users can now compare federal and state legislation. This enables government affairs professionals to spot trends across jurisdictions by searching beyond keywords and using semantic matching to find similar legislation across federal and state levels.

The federal legislation search experience has been further enhanced by an updated look and feel for the federal legislation search page, part of an ongoing user experience refresh that will continue throughout 2025.

"We are excited about what these enhancements will unlock for our customers in advance of the new Congress," said Kerry Lenahan, vice president of product, Bloomberg Government. "Codeveloping these features and incorporating customers' feedback into our solutions ensures we're delivering solutions that can really help them create, influence, and respond to rapidly changing federal policy."

For more information on Bloomberg Government's federal legislative search, visit https://aboutbgov.com/bgC6.

