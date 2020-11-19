New AI Forum Report Reveals that Two-thirds of Enterprises Are Already Using AI and Ranks AI Vendors Across Six Categories

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Forum today announced that it has published a new in-depth report that provides key metrics on how organizations are going to purchase, utilize, and improve business performance using artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in 2021. The report also includes six new AI Quadrants for Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Risk Intelligence, and Operational Intelligence, and AI Professional Services Providers. Additionally, the report ranks the top ten Enterprise AI providers.



The methodology for positioning AI providers on the six quadrants is based on a global survey of over 1,250 Artificial Intelligence (AI) end users, practitioners, and AI Forum Advisory Board members.



Unlike other leading research firms, AI Forum does not accept fees from vendors for subscriptions, inquiry calls, briefings, or strategy engagements, so quadrant scoring is not influenced by vendor access or vendor payments.



Peyman Mestchian, Director at AI Forum, stated:



"The reality of the AI marketplace is that it is dynamic, multi-dimensional and non-linear. The Enterprise AI Quadrants and rankings are heavily influenced by a global voting system, combining end-user feedback and practitioner knowledge. They can be viewed as the "Voice of the Market" Quadrants – independent of any direct commercial vendor influence and not subject to any bias by individual analysts – no Magic!"



Over 50 AI vendors are positioned and ranked in this report including Accenture, C3.ai, Dataiku, DataRobot, Google, IBM, Microsoft, RapidMiner and SAS (please see report for more details).



The Enterprise AI 2021 report is available for free download at AI Forum.

About AI Forum



AI Forum is an international research organization and a focal point for a global community of artificial intelligence professionals and end-users.



AI Forum is driven by high quality and reliable primary and secondary research and has developed a comprehensive methodology that incorporates data from its global community and validation by an international team of independent experts, the AI Forum Advisory Board.



For more information on AI Forum visit: https://ai-forum.com/.



For citation, distribution and promotion rights please contact [email protected].

