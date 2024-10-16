New AI from MasterControl Simplifies Life Science Document Translation Across Regions and Countries

Document Translator, MasterControl's newest AI tool, helps ensure consistent information and greater compliance across global sites

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of manufacturing and quality management software solutions for regulated industries, announced from the Masters Summit stage today the general availability of Document Translator. The new AI-powered tool allows life science manufacturers to efficiently translate critical procedural documents into a variety of languages, enabling global compliance while maintaining data security and reducing translation costs.

Ensuring consistent employee training on the latest procedures across facilities is a time-consuming challenge for many life sciences manufacturers. To be compliant with regulatory standards, employees must be up to date on the latest standard operating procedure (SOPs), work instructions, and more. With Document Translator, customers with multiple production sites across the globe can now easily align their facilities on the same content. Those critical procedural documents can be translated into 16 different languages with Document Translator, allowing more employees to review in their native language.

"We understand how important regulatory compliance is within the pharmaceutical, medical device, and other regulated industries," said Sue Marchant, MasterControl Chief Product Officer. "The availability of Document Translator allows our customers in these industries to safely use assistive AI technology to ensure that all employees get critical life science procedure training in their native language. Many companies do not have translation processes in place today. Some are relying on public tools for their translation needs that could compromise proprietary information, and others are spending significant budget outsourcing translations. Document Translator can help them introduce a safe, secure, streamlined, and consistent translation process."

By assisting in translations for a large volume of complex, technical documentation, quality departments will be able to make sure users are all up to date on the latest requirements to ensure operations run effectively. Document Translator assists users by quickly generating a translation that can be reviewed internally, edited if needed, and finalized for routing in their MasterControl document management workflows. This ultimately allows them to better ensure global compliance, while also sticking to their tight manufacturing timelines.

"My company is a global organization and requires accurate and precise translation of documents and training that is clear and readable for a variety of locations. With Document Translator, the ability to translate in-house without delays in time and within the existing systems appeals to me. Right now, time and expense are two major pain points in our process today." – MasterControl customer, beta participant

Document Translator is the second release within GxPAssist AI, MasterControl's suite of purpose-built generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools for quality professionals. Exam Generator, released in July, assists in multiple choice question and answer exam creation to help ensure training comprehension. These tools deliver practical benefits, helping to streamline manual tasks that allow life sciences manufacturers to safely and more efficiently deliver products to patients.

For more information about MasterControl GxPAssist AI tools, please visit: www.mastercontrol.com/gxpassist .

About MasterControl:

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that enable regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl's manufacturing and quality management software solutions help organizations innovate faster, reduce costs, and improve compliance by automating and securely managing critical business processes throughout the entire product life cycle. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

