New AI Platform Launches to Combat $28 Billion Scam Economy Targeting Seniors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jortty, Inc., today launched its AI-powered tech concierge to combat the $28 billion annual fraud economy, which disproportionately affects older Americans. Jortty is a single, trusted AI resource for any digital challenge, from identifying sophisticated scams to providing everyday tech support.

According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), losses from elder fraud exceeded $3.4 billion in 2023, an 11% increase from the previous year, highlighting the urgent need for a new approach to digital protection.

Founded by Julius McGee, creator of the on-site tech support service Nerd Alert, and Bobby Dorlus, a 20-year systems engineer who built global infrastructure at Twitter, Jortty aims to become the essential "trust layer" for the digital world.

The inspiration for Jortty came from a single, devastating phone call. A baby boomer, manipulated by a scammer she believed was from PayPal, was coerced into withdrawing $49,000 in cash, placing it in a shoebox, and shipping it off. This story, a daily tragedy for thousands, highlighted a systemic failure in digital safety that existing solutions have failed to address.

"When you're being scammed, who do you call? There is no 911 for the internet. We built Jortty to be that first call," said Julius McGee, Founder & CEO of Jortty. "After a decade on the front lines with Nerd Alert, I saw that people don't need another tool; they need a trusted, expert voice to guide them through the chaos. Jortty is that voice—an AI tech concierge that's always there to help."

Jortty operates as an AI-powered tech concierge—much like a hotel concierge connects guests to restaurants and activities, Jortty connects users to everything they need in the tech world. The platform's core capabilities include:

AI Email Scam Detection: Users can forward a suspicious email to [email protected] or upload a screenshot of a text message to get an immediate AI-powered analysis, identifying threats with 95% accuracy before they can do harm.

or upload a screenshot of a text message to get an immediate AI-powered analysis, identifying threats with 95% accuracy before they can do harm. 24/7 Expert Tech Support: Jortty's AI is a specialized expert, ready to answer any tech questions via text or voice chat, from simple setup queries to complex troubleshooting.

Visual Device Assistance: Users can take a picture of a device, cable, or error message, and Jortty will identify it and provide step-by-step guidance.

A Human Connection When Needed: For issues that require hands-on help, Jortty's TechConnect feature seamlessly connects users to a national marketplace of vetted, local technicians.

Live Group Workshops: Coming in 2026, Jortty will offer live, interactive classes on digital literacy and online safety.

"At Twitter, I helped keep the platform running for billions of users. We're now applying that same engineering rigor to a problem that's costing Americans $28 billion a year," said Bobby Dorlus, Co-Founder & CTO. "This isn't just another chatbot—it's infrastructure for trust. We are building a resilient, scalable platform that families can depend on."

Jortty is entering a market ripe for disruption, targeting the 117 million Americans over 50 who are disproportionately affected by the $28 billion scam economy and represent a $13.75 billion tech services market.

"As someone who integrates AI into SOC operations daily, I know AI's power—and its limits. Jortty's hybrid model of AI-driven scam detection with human escalation through TechConnect is exactly the right approach," said Marley Moses, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst at De'Longhi Group. "You can't automate trust, but you can scale it intelligently. That's what they're doing."

Pricing and Availability

Jortty is available now at www.jortty.com. A free tier offers basic AI chat and a limited number of scam checks. Premium tiers with unlimited scam detection, 24/7 support, and access to the TechConnect marketplace start at $19.99/month.

About Jortty, Inc.:

Jortty, Inc. is an AI-powered digital trust company dedicated to making technology safe and accessible for everyone. Its flagship product, Jortty, is an AI tech concierge that provides AI email scam detection, expert tech support, and a national marketplace of vetted technicians. Founded in 2023 and based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company serves the 117 million Americans over 50 who are the primary targets of a $28 billion annual scam economy.

SOURCE Jortty