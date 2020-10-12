New AI Platform to Work Hand-in-Hand with Healthcare Workers

Olive Helps provide human workers the information they need – right when they need it – transforming healthcare employees into superhuman workers through real-time intelligence that improves the quality, speed and impact of their work.

"Olive Helps is a game changer for us as we plan for 2021," said Debra Lowe, Head of Revenue Cycle at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "We are excited about the wide range of operational applications for Olive Helps. Our first use cases will be within the revenue cycle, but I feel that our clinical users will find this tool equally valuable. In our world, I can see it replacing the plethora of Post It notes and OneNote notebooks that our staff access throughout the day."

"Healthcare has gotten the leftovers of innovative technologies for years. Not anymore – the launch of Olive Helps marks a new era for the future of healthcare AI and Cybernetics," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "It's the next step in a long journey to creating capabilities that bring value to our health systems and solutions to our healthcare workers who sacrifice so much for the advancement of the industry. The Olive Helps platform will enable a better, more efficient healthcare system for all, and we couldn't be more thrilled."

Healthcare workers are bogged down by time-consuming tasks like prior authorizations, patient verifications, billing, procurement, and more. By continuously learning from the cues in her environment, Olive Helps minimize the time required to complete these tasks and deliver targeted information to workers that enables better, faster results across hospitals and healthcare systems – at a time when employees' time is more valuable than ever.

Olive Helps understand and optimize human behavior in the form of what's called a 'cybernetic loop,' which can be created and accessed in Olive's Loop Library – think: App Store. These Loops bring together the intelligence of healthcare providers and technology communities across the country – essentially, Olive Helps healthcare work smarter.

Olive Helps is just the latest in Olive's growing product capabilities, operating alongside Olive Works: the AI workforce that automates high-volume processes across revenue cycle, supply chain, IT, human resource, finance, accounting, pharmacy operations, and clinical operations. In 2020, Olive Works became a critical infrastructure piece for hospitals as they managed resources and processed unprecedented amounts of data with limited resources.

"Olive Helps is like an AI-powered sidekick that senses the needs of human workers and delivers crucial information tailored to the individual user and their environment. The right information, at the right time, for the right person. In short, Olive Helps turn human workers into superhuman workers," said Lane.

About Olive

Olive's AI workforce was built specifically for healthcare, automating high-volume tasks and workflows to make healthcare more efficient, more affordable and more effective. Olive's unparalleled wisdom across healthcare allows her to shine a new light on the broken processes that stand between providers and exceptional patient care. Olive draws on this wisdom to find new opportunities to improve healthcare – uncovering waste, tracking down efficiencies, and highlighting human potential with AI. She's all about improving healthcare operations today, so industry leaders can reinvent the future of healthcare tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.

