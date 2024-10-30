New AI-Powered Qualtrics Solutions Empower Leaders to Boost Employee Engagement With Strategic, Informed Action

Industry leaders like adidas and Allstate deploy new Qualtrics AI capabilities to boost manager effectiveness and enhance overall employee satisfaction, creating a more engaged and productive workforce

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the general availability of new Qualtrics® AI capabilities in the XM for Employee Experience™ that will elevate organizations' ability to collect and analyze complex employee feedback and turn those insights into recommendations and actions that improve employee engagement, satisfaction and productivity. New Qualtrics Assist for Employee Experience, Comment Summaries, and Conversational Feedback capabilities use employee feedback to create clear, practical recommendations that reduce bias, and improve manager and team effectiveness.

"These new generative AI capabilities empower companies to harness AI's potential in a safe and responsible way," said Wojtek Kubik, Head of Product, Employee Experience at Qualtrics. "Organizations can now extract insights faster through advanced summaries, interact seamlessly with data using a natural language copilot for deeper comprehension, and elicit more comprehensive team responses."

In today's hybrid and remote workplaces, managers need streamlined processes that help them lead their teams more effectively. A new Qualtrics study of over 35,000 employees worldwide showed that just half of all individual contributors believe their company has made positive changes based on their feedback. When employees don't see any action taken on their feedback, they lose trust in the company.

Many individual contributors report to first-time managers who struggle to interpret and take action on employee feedback results due to their lack of experience or technical skills. Complicated or lengthy team dashboards can obscure team sentiment and improvement opportunities, while a slow review process may lead to missed feedback and lingering unresolved issues.

Qualtrics Assist for Employee Experience enables people leaders across the organization to understand and act on employee feedback

Qualtrics Assist for Employee Experience is an AI-powered dashboard assistant that provides analysts, managers, and leaders with rapid insights regarding employee experience data, helping them focus on critical improvement areas. It allows managers and team leaders to explore their team's data by asking simple questions such as "what conversations can I have in my next team meeting to help increase collaboration?" or "what are the most discussed topics from the open comments questions?" Guided prompts help managers explore and understand their data more thoroughly.

Qualtrics Assist identifies the most relevant employee engagement data and applies proprietary, science-backed industry benchmark data, methodologies, and best practices to transform complex data into clear and simple insights, recommendations, and suggested actions.

adidas is recognized by Forbes as one of the world's best employers and is leading globally by identifying and acting on the intrinsic link between employee experience and business outcomes. The company deepened its commitment to employee experience by embracing Qualtrics Assist for Employee Experience to empower managers at all levels to take effective action based on feedback.

"We leveraged Qualtrics AI to democratize insights, reduce bias, and save time" says Dr. Sebastian Projahn, Senior Director of People Intelligence at adidas. "Managers, especially those in our stores and distribution centers where time is critical, can focus on driving impact, rather than interpreting data and reading multiple comments".

AI-generated Comment Summaries pinpoint unique team dynamics by analyzing open-text feedback



"While personal comments from employees can be very insightful, going through all the feedback can be overwhelming for managers and team leaders," said Wojtek Kubik, Head of Product, Employee Experience at Qualtrics. "This often leads to biased interpretations, where managers pay more attention to specific comments instead of looking for common themes in the team's feedback."

Qualtrics Comment Summaries uses Qualtrics proprietary AI to automatically aggregate and summarize employee feedback into clear themes that help managers quickly identify patterns and trends. These AI-generated summaries allow managers to analyze open-text feedback at scale without compromising employee anonymity.

Comment Summaries transform feedback into actionable insights, saving HR and leaders time while fostering trust and satisfaction in the workplace.

Allstate faced challenges in analyzing employee feedback from open-text comments due to its large workforce. The time-consuming review process limited the number of surveys Allstate could conduct each year. To address this, Allstate implemented Qualtrics Comment Summaries, which offered a structured, automated, and unbiased way to categorize and summarize extensive feedback efficiently. Using the solution, Allstate was able to quickly identify overarching themes in employee feedback in hours, not weeks, and increase the frequency of survey touchpoints, allowing for a more continuous listening approach.

"To turn something around within 48 hours, with our fresh data, for high-level executive board presentations is not something we'd been able to accomplish," said Kiera Connerty, Global Employee Listening & Engagement Team Lead at Allstate. "We can now go beyond engagement and other scores, glean things employees are talking about, how they feel about them in such a short timeframe."

Qualtrics Conversational Feedback empowers organizations get the most out of their employee surveys

Incomplete or vague employee survey responses waste time and resources and make it difficult to uncover meaningful insights. Qualtrics Conversational Feedback uses Qualtrics AI to analyze survey responses to detect incomplete or vague answers and prompts respondents for additional details.

In a controlled study, survey respondents added additional information 40% of the time when prompted by Qualtrics AI, and the new responses were more comprehensive and descriptive, including nearly four times as many characters, covering a wider range of topics. Importantly, there was no change in dropout rates, or increase in perceived burden among the respondents.

By intelligently prompting respondents for additional detail, HR teams and managers can transform employee feedback into more actionable insights, enhancing the overall effectiveness of employee surveys.

