New AI Therapy That Maps Entire Brain Tumor, Plus Anesthesia Impact on Stroke Outcomes and Racial Disparity Findings to Debut at SNIS Annual Meeting, July 20 in Seattle

SEATTLE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurointerventionalistswill debut an AI-guided technique that maps an entire brain tumor — not just a single feeding artery — to deliver targeted chemotherapy to every vessel supplying the cancer. The breakthrough will be presented as part of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), July 20-24 at the Seattle Convention Center.

Abstracts on stroke recovery and functional outcomes, the impact of anesthesia choices during stroke treatment, and racial disparities in cerebrovascular care will be part of the more than 70 studies presented across four days.

Attendees will gain access to new research and technology, paired with expert-led education, to empower clinicians to provide the highest standard of care for patients across practice settings.

"The pace of innovation in neurointervention continues to accelerate," said SNIS President Guilherme Dabus, MD. "The work our members are presenting this week — on tumors, stroke, anesthesia and equity — isn't incremental. It's the kind of science that resets the standard of care. At the SNIS Annual Meeting, the premier forum for scientific exchange in neurointervention, the conversations that begin here drive the progress that ultimately saves lives."

Past SNIS President Joshua Hirsch, MD, FSNIS, will present the Grant Hieshima Luminary Lecture "Neurointervention at the Intersection of Innovation, Evidence and Policy." Dr. Hirsch is an interventional neuroradiologist who spent his career at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and will soon begin a new role as chair of the Department of Radiology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Hirsch brings 650+ peer-reviewed publications and a proven record of leading interdisciplinary neurointerventional programs.

The 23rd Annual Meeting will highlight dozens of promising research studies, with press releases available under embargo on the following abstracts:

Health Equity: Racial Disparities in Endovascular Thrombectomy Widen with Stroke Severity: A National Inpatient Sample Analysis

Racial Disparities in Endovascular Thrombectomy Widen with Stroke Severity: A National Inpatient Sample Analysis Healthy Equity: Reducing Inequalities in Stroke Events-hemorrhagic Disparities (RISE-HD): A 10-year Statewide Analysis of Social Determinants of Mortality in Hemorrhagic Stroke

Reducing Inequalities in Stroke Events-hemorrhagic Disparities (RISE-HD): A 10-year Statewide Analysis of Social Determinants of Mortality in Hemorrhagic Stroke Health Equity: Dual Pathways to Hemorrhagic Stroke Mortality Across the U.S. Stroke Belt: Rural Neurointerventional Isolation and Urban Structural Vulnerability

Dual Pathways to Hemorrhagic Stroke Mortality Across the U.S. Stroke Belt: Rural Neurointerventional Isolation and Urban Structural Vulnerability Anesthesia: Center-level Utilization of General Anesthesia for Mechanical Thrombectomy is Associated with Mortality, A Neurovascular Quality Initiative Registry Study

Center-level Utilization of General Anesthesia for Mechanical Thrombectomy is Associated with Mortality, A Neurovascular Quality Initiative Registry Study AI Breakthrough: From Single-Pedicle to Whole Tumor Coverage: AI-guided Multi-territory Super-selective Endovascular Infusion for Brain Tumors

From Single-Pedicle to Whole Tumor Coverage: AI-guided Multi-territory Super-selective Endovascular Infusion for Brain Tumors New Technique: Bilateral Targeted Segmental Artery Lidocaine-dexamethasone Infusion for Refractory Thoracolumbar Pain: Preliminary Experience

Bilateral Targeted Segmental Artery Lidocaine-dexamethasone Infusion for Refractory Thoracolumbar Pain: Preliminary Experience Pre-Stroke Disability: Impact of Successful Reperfusion on Functional Outcomes After Thrombectomy in Patients with Pre-stroke Disability

Virtual attendees can stream sessions live, engage with presenters through real-time Q&A and interactive polling, and revisit recorded sessions on demand. All registered participants will have access to meeting content and recordings for several months following the Annual Meeting.

Registration: To register for press credentials (in-person and virtual options), please email [email protected].

Interview: To schedule an interview with SNIS President Dr. Guilherme Dabus or other SNIS physicians, please contact Camille Jewell at [email protected] or 202-248-5460.

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through research, standard-setting, and education and advocacy to provide the highest quality of patient care in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head and neck. Visit www.snisonline.org and follow us on X (@SNISinfo) Facebook (@SNISOnline), LinkedIn (@Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery), Instagram (@SNIS_info) and Bluesky (@snisinfo.bsky.social‬).

SOURCE Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery