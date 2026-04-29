New AI Tool Aims to Help Real Estate Agents Predict Their Next Listing

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProspectsPLUS!®, the long-standing real estate marketing platform founded by Jim Morton, is introducing Listing Lens AI℠, a predictive intelligence tool designed to help real estate agents better identify potential listing opportunities. The platform expands the company's direct mail and digital marketing ecosystem with a more data-driven way to target homeowners who may be more likely to list.

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"With AI becoming ubiquitous, we wanted to leverage it within the data space," Morton says. "We asked ourselves, 'How can we utilize AI and build something that gives real estate agents an opportunity to target better?' That question was what started it all."

For Morton, whose experience spans decades across real estate, coaching, and marketing systems, the launch reflects the continued evolution of ProspectsPLUS!®'s mission. He believes agents have relied too long on broad assumptions when deciding where to focus their marketing efforts. In today's market, he argues, stronger data signals are essential.

Listing Lens AI℠ includes a Sellability Score, applied to single-family homes nationwide. The system evaluates extensive datasets to help predict how likely a property is to be listed within a defined timeframe. Morton says traditional demographic targeting often lacks the specificity agents need, while predictive modeling offers a more focused alternative.

ProspectsPLUS!® delayed broader availability of Listing Lens AI℠ in order to validate the system through multiple testing phases. The company began with a smaller sample before expanding testing to nearly 20,000 homes across major U.S. markets. Morton says those results reflected a clear improvement in targeting accuracy and campaign performance.

According to Morton, the tool helps address one of the industry's biggest challenges: marketing inefficiency. Untargeted campaigns can waste budget without producing meaningful returns. Predictive targeting gives agents a way to focus outreach on homeowners who may be closer to listing, supporting more disciplined spending and stronger outcomes.

A key differentiator is that Listing Lens AI℠ is built directly into the ProspectsPLUS!® platform rather than operating as a separate subscription product. Agents can generate predictive lists based on geography, pair those lists with AI-informed postcard campaigns, and execute immediate or scheduled outreach within one interface.

The model will continue to evolve as additional data strengthens its predictive capabilities. ProspectsPLUS!® also plans to allow agents to upload their own contact lists for scoring, extending the tool beyond geographic farming and into relationship-driven marketing.

Through Listing Lens AI℠, Morton believes predictive intelligence will increasingly shape the future of real estate marketing, giving agents a clearer understanding of where to focus and when to act.

Media Contact

Lisa Gray

Director of Communications

Phone: (941) 465-4257

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.prospectsplus.com

SOURCE ProspectsPLUS!