New AI Video Suite for Marketers Raises the Bar for Avatar Realism

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , the leading platform for the generation of digital humans, is transforming the landscape of digital content creation with the launch of Personal Avatars, comprising Premium+ Avatars and Express Avatars, the world's highest-quality AI video-to-video avatar creation tools.

Premium+ Avatars can generate hyper-realistic digital humans that are indistinguishable from real people and will serve as the foundation for fully interactive digital agents revolutionizing how brands communicate with their customers.

Express Avatars can rapidly generate high-quality avatars from just one minute of source footage for quick and impactful video creation.

These cutting-edge tools are released in conjunction with D-ID's newly launched AI Video Marketing Suite for Enterprise which empowers marketers to create ultra-realistic, personalized video campaigns with nothing more than source footage and a basic script.

Designed specifically for marketing professionals, the suite will transform their campaigns by reducing time-to-market with rapid video production, personalization and localisation, increasing conversion rates and reducing costs.

Previously, marketing teams were constrained by costly and complex platforms when producing professional video content and often were forced to compromise on either the quantity or quality of videos due to constraints.

D-ID's technologies provide a transformative solution by significantly accelerating and scaling content output, effectively shortening businesses' marketing funnel and enhancing conversion while lowering costs.

The new product features of the D-ID Marketing Suite use generative AI-powered avatars to enhance audience engagement and also include:

Bespoke Interactive Agents and AI influencers for brands: Premium+ Avatars produces highly customizable interactive avatars trained on data to be a digital spokesperson and engage with audiences in real-time verbal dialogue. These high-fidelity avatars represent the forefront of Natural User Interface (NUI) and are connected to large language models trained to a specific knowledge base to deliver personalized and thoughtful responses, enabling marketers to boost consideration and retention. Brands can use D- ID Agents to engage in continuous and direct dialogue with customers for sales development, customer service and support.

Video Campaigns: D-ID testing has indicated personalized Video Campaigns increase campaign effectiveness by delivering highly targeted messages that result in a 30% increase in click-through rates and a 35% increase in conversion rates. By combining the benefits of high-quality video content and individual customization, Video Campaigns personalize content on a massive scale so that varying audience profiles receive the ultimate tailored email marketing.

Video Translate: Common Sense Advisory found that 72.4% of consumers are more likely to buy a product if the information is in their native language. While companies understand the value of localization, traditional localization methods are slow and costly. D-ID's newly available solution automatically generates videos in 30 languages by cloning the speaker's voice and adapting their lip movements from a single upload. Available on D-ID's Creative Reality™ Studio and the mobile app.

Integrations for some of the world's biggest platforms: D-ID's avatar solutions are integrated into popular platforms including Canva and PowerPoint, allowing marketers to take advantage of the technology seamlessly in their existing design and presentation-making workflow. D-ID is also a featured partner in Canva's Apps Marketplace.

Seamless API Integration: This capability allows marketers to connect all D-ID products into their enterprise systems such as CRM and marketing automation tools, greatly streamlining workflows and enabling secure standardization and scalable management.

"In today's saturated digital landscape, marketers face more challenges than ever before to capture and retain audience attention. With D-ID's Marketing Suite for Enterprise, brands can now create high-quality, hyper-personalized, multi-language videos at scale," said Gil Perry, co-founder and CEO of D-ID. "With the ability to create endless AI influencers, speak directly with all of your website visitors and reach multiple markets through our translation capabilities, D-ID Marketing Suite is a must-have for every marketing professional looking to decrease production costs and increase revenue."

As avatar technology rapidly improves to hyper-realistic digital beings complete with voice cloning and real-time interaction capabilities, avatars are quickly becoming indistinguishable from real people. This has raised important questions about privacy and ethical use.

D-ID has made responsible development a cornerstone of its platform. Through partnerships with leading privacy advocates and ethics experts, the company has established comprehensive integrity guidelines for secure, transparent and ethical AI deployment. Additionally, D-ID is one of the first companies to earn global certification (ISO/IEC 42001) for responsible AI practices.

D-ID Marketing Suite is available globally. In honor of the launch D-ID subscribers will receive unlimited video generations and video translations for 30 days.

About D-ID:

D-ID is revolutionizing generative AI-powered interactions and content. Utilizing Natural User Interface (NUI) technologies, D-ID transforms images, text, videos, audio, and voice into Digital Avatars. Offering a uniquely immersive experience, D-ID offers solutions for creating AI Videos and real-time conversational Agents that boost businesses' marketing departments. 250+ million videos have been produced with D-ID's self-service Creative Reality™ studio and integrations, and more than 280,000 developers are building solutions with the D-ID API. Founded in 2017 and supported by tier 1 VCs, D-ID employs 90 people globally. For more information, visit www.d-id.com .

