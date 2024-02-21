New A.I. Visual Branding Solution Announced For Financial Marketers

News provided by

Substance Creative

21 Feb, 2024, 08:42 ET

A.I-powered image service Images of Substance empowers marketers to take control of their visual branding while minimizing reliance on costly stock imagery

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Substance Strategy & Creative, a leading provider of marketing solutions for financial institutions, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new offering, Images of Substance. Powered by artificial intelligence (A.I.), Images of Substance revolutionizes the way financial marketers approach visual branding and content creation with a tool that allows them to differentiate their brand visually, increase control over image selection and significantly reduce stock imagery expenses with a savings of 50 to 75 percent.

Continue Reading
A.I-powered image service Images of Substance empowers marketers to take control of their visual branding while minimizing reliance on costly stock imagery.
A.I-powered image service Images of Substance empowers marketers to take control of their visual branding while minimizing reliance on costly stock imagery.

"We developed Images of Substance in direct response to the feedback from our clients, who consistently expressed frustration with the limitations of traditional financial stock imagery," said Phil Edelstein, founder of Substance Strategy & Creative. "Recognizing the challenges it posed in terms of brand differentiation and cost, we set out to create a solution that addresses these pain points directly. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Images of Substance offers a comprehensive and innovative approach to visual branding, empowering financial marketers to achieve greater creativity, control, and cost-effectiveness."

Creating a custom image library is quick and convenient. Through a collaborative process, Substance will work directly with clients to define the brand's image style and editorial theme. In as little as six weeks, marketers will have a custom image style that fits and differentiates their brand and a library of 20, 35 or 60 starter images. Clients will also be able to create new images in the future through an A.I. powered custom image generator that understands and uses the brand's image guidelines, further enabling brand consistency and lowering dependance on stock image and costs.

To learn more interested marketers and organizations should visit here to schedule an initial consultation.

About Substance Strategy & Creative
Substance Strategy & Creative is a branding and marketing agency built for the financial services sector. With clients overseeing over $1.5 trillion in assets, Substance helps asset management, wealth management, fintech and insurance companies across the country to develop effective messaging strategies, go-to-market approaches and digital experiences. Learn more at: havesubstance.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
LINDSAY DOYLE
GRIMM & GROVE COMMUNICATIONS
215-275-6541 | 373257@email4pr.com

SOURCE Substance Creative

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.