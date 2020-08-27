AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Air Team, an Austin based company, announces the first air filter mask specifically designed for dogs called the K9 Mask®. It is a wearable air filter mask for dogs to protect them from the short and long-term health dangers of breathing toxic air from wildfire smoke, ash, dust, smog, chemicals, pollen, allergens, ozone, and bacteria. Dog owners in an extreme air pollution crisis can now choose pure air for their dogs.

New Air Filter Mask for Dogs Protects Pets from Wildfire Smoke

Growing Problem of Wildfire Smoke for People and Pets

Recent wildfires across California have sparked concerns about protecting pets from the harmful effects of toxic smoke. Wildfire smoke is dangerous because it produces toxic air particles that are easily absorbed into the bloodstream when inhaled into the lungs. These toxic particles can cause immediate and long-term health problems in people and pets. Smoke inhalation can contribute to health problems including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and vision problems.

Anytime a person needs to wear an air pollution mask, a dog in the same environment needs to be protected. "People and their pets need to be better protected from extreme air pollution. Wildfires in places like California the last several years have unfortunately become the new normal. Finding solutions to the problems of air pollution, like wildfire smoke, is the number one goal of the Good Air Team. We are empowering dog owners with new solutions to protect their pet's health." says Kirby Holmes, CEO of the Good Air Team.

The Good Air Team is solving the problem of extreme air pollution by providing dogs with an alternative to poor air quality. The K9 Mask® is specifically designed for the shape of a dog's muzzle. Each K9 Mask® size has adjustable neck and muzzle straps to fit various size dog breeds. The replaceable air filters used in the K9 Mask® have four-layers of air filtration to purify inhaled air. The filters are able to protect dogs using the CDC (U.S. Center for Disease Control) standards for toxic air filtration by using N95 (95% filtration of all non-oil-based air pollutants) with PM2.5 (particulate matter that is less than 2.5 microns in diameter) and activated carbon for absorbing toxic chemical particles.

Using an innovative exhaust valve panting dogs are able to release exhaled air from the mask. The valve also releases heat to help keep panting dogs cooler. The K9 Mask® is washable and is effective as a muzzle to keep dogs from biting in stressful situations often associated with a natural disaster crisis. Dog owners can finally protect their pets from air pollution.

Good Air Team

Evan Daugherty and Kirby Holmes are co-owners of the Good Air Team. Together they form a team with a high capacity for engineering and pet focused health solutions. Their goal is to empower pet owners to protect their pets from air pollution. Founded in 2018, the Good Air Team began by creating an educational website about the dangers of global air pollution and the solution of wearing air filter masks. They are leaders in air pollution news reporting and finding solutions for people and their pets suffering from poor air quality.

K9 Mask® Made in the USA

Successfully funding a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in March of 2019, the Good Air Team fully funded the first production K9 Masks. All manufacturing for the K9 Mask® is done in the USA by craftsmen in Dallas, Texas. The K9 Mask® air filter for dogs is currently protected with a provisional patent and a utility patent for the mask has already been filed. They have generated over $200,000 in sales through the website www.K9Mask.com and Amazon.com. The Good Air Team is hopeful about the future of protecting dogs from air pollution.

Contact:

Kirby Holmes – CEO, Good Air Team LLC

(m) 512-947-3578

[email protected]

For More Information on K9 Mask: www.K9Mask.com

K9 Mask Intro Video: https://vimeo.com/362541057

