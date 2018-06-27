New Air Services Added to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)

"The addition of this non-stop flight is a great first step for Greater Palm Springs to work with Delta on growing greater frequency from their hub airport, which is the busiest airport in the United States," said Scott White, CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Later this year, travelers will have even more options to travel between Palm Springs and New York. United Airlines will offer new non-stop service between Palm Springs and Newark International Airport from December 19, 2019 through March 30, 2019. Additionally, JetBlue service between Palm Springs and JFK International Airport will return a month early this year, offering evening flights beginning on October 10, 2018.

JetBlue's premium Mint service will also be offered during the peak holiday season, December 20, 2018 through January 3, 2019.

Currently, 10 airlines fly non-stop from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) to 18 destinations, connecting to more than 500 destinations around the world. PSP has plans on investing tens of millions over the next several years to enhance capacity and improve the traveler experience at one of the most accessible airports in the world. It was recently named one of "America's Most Stress-Free Airports" by Smarter Travel.

Since 2009, PSP origination and destination passengers have increased by 33%. Increased year-round air access can support efforts to increase both the visitor and corporate base of the Greater Palm Springs economy.

About Greater Palm Springs, California

Greater Palm Springs is Southern California's premier resort and golf destination. Discover a place of many experiences and surprises in nine distinctive cities: Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. As a respite for mind, body and spirit, Greater Palm Springs is ready to provide you with an unparalleled sense of escape, adventure, recreation, relaxation and your own unique way to play--anytime of the year. For more information on Greater Palm Springs, visit www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com.

