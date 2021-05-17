New Airly™ Brand Launches First-Ever Climate Friendly Snack Developed To Remove Greenhouse Gases From The Air

"At Airly, we believe the time to act is now. Today, roughly 25% of greenhouse gases come from the global food supply," says Jennifer McKnight, Airly Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "When we started, we asked ourselves, what if instead of just trying to be 'less bad,' we could actually use food to help reverse climate change? And what if that sustainable food was so darn delicious that it inspired everyone to want to make food this way? These are the questions that inspired us to create Airly Oat Clouds."

To be as transparent as possible and galvanize consumers to make more informed purchase decisions and start asking themselves these same climate-facing questions, Airly prints its carbon footprint on each 7.5oz box of crackers. Each box sold removes between 18g – 21g of CO 2 from the air, which is equivalent to 2,500 – 2,900 beach balls worth of fresher air. Just by purchasing a box of Airly Oat Clouds, consumers are helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a small act that has a big impact.

"From seed to shelf, Airly considers its impact on the environment every step of the way, using cutting-edge technology and the latest scientific innovations to support our planet's health," says Dr. Mark Izzo, Ph.D., Airly Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer. "By connecting world-leading scientists with farmers, we're able to grow our wholesome oats on zero CO 2 emission farms. Through carbon farming practices that remove CO 2 from the air by sequestering it in the soil, this can make agriculture part of the solution to climate change, rather than a contributor."

Airly purchases carbon credits to offset any footprint from its minimally processed production and transportation system. These carbon credits benefit various US agricultural and forestry projects, allowing Airly to invest in the land, thus continuing the virtuous cycle of environmental growth of planting more acres, crops and plants.

Made with 100% real, wholesome and truly delicious ingredients, Airly is available in four flavor varieties, packed with both sweet and savory notes that make for a satisfying, tasty snack:

Cheddar Oat Clouds: Baked with 100% real cheese; removes 21g of CO 2 from the air

from the air Sea Salt: Baked with artisanal sea salt blend; removes 19g of CO 2 from the air

from the air Chocolate: Baked with real cocoa; removes 18g of CO 2 from the air

from the air Salted Caramel: Baked with real butter and brown sugar; removes 19g of CO 2 from the air

"We're passionate about addressing climate change and believe everyone can help make a difference. However, we understand that no one company or product can solve climate change, and we know how overwhelming that can feel as an individual who wants to help but feels small in the grand scheme of it all," says Kris Corbin, Airly Co-Founder and Chief Supply Chain Officer. "But by taking these small, yet mighty steps together, we believe we can all make a difference toward fighting climate change."

Airly Oat Clouds are now available for purchase at AirlyFoods.com and Amazon and will be rolling into select retailers nationwide throughout 2021. For more information on these mighty crackers, and how you too can be part of a solution for a brighter future, visit AirlyFoods.com.

About Airly Foods:

Airly Foods is part of Bright Future Foods LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit airlyfoods.com

