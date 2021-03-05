New AIs from Astraea Software Can Facilitate Engineering Design

TOKYO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI applications are increasingly accepted as solutions to enhance the productivity in manufacturing industry. Astraea Software Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan) has successfully developed AIs that could be served as an aid to engineers in the design phase.

The demo versions of those AIs have been released on https://demo2.astraea-soft.com/?lang=en

Digital Transformation (DX) is gaining attention today. It refers to the incorporation of digital technology into a company's production activities. And an interest in improving business efficiency and quality through AI technology has been growing rapidly.

The manufacturing industry is also focusing on the promotion of DX through AI technology. Many examples of its use have been reported. However, there are few examples of AI technology being applied to concept design, which is the starting point of the engineering chain.

Inspired by that judgment, Astraea Software has developed 3D shape recognition technology and 3D shape synthesis technology and released the demo applications of those AIs on its demo site.

The 3D Car Body Synthesis is an example of applying 3D shape synthesis to conceptual designs in the automotive manufacturing industry, allowing users to experience having AI generate a new car body from other car bodies.

The AI learns the features of the two car bodies and instantly creates a new body with a mixture of those features. Designers can create a new car body that fits their taste.

Furthermore, since the generated car body is 3D shape data, it can be used to create a mock-up model using a 3D printer or transferred to a 3D CAD system for a more detailed design.

Along with the 3D Car Body Synthesis function, Astraea Software has also released the demo of the 3D Shape Recognition AI. This AI allows users to experience the classification of bolt head shapes, pipe shapes and a number of manifold branches. The feature can be used to automate the design process during the detailed design phase.

For more detailed technical descriptions, please visit the following Astraea Software Research page.

Astraea Software Research page:

https://www.astraea-soft.com/en/research-en

For more information on the demo site, please see the following YouTube videos.

3D Body Synthesis

https://youtu.be/WCBGJvg7ITo

3D Shape Recognition

https://youtu.be/IcUBnK88m44

