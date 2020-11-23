New AKVIS Neon Video Plugin 1.0: Glowing Drawing Effects for Your Videos

PERM, Russia, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the launch of the new video editing software. AKVIS Neon Video 1.0 offers glowing lines effects for footage and motion graphics. Available as plugin for Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, and EDIUS Pro 9.

AKVIS continues and expands its product line with the release of the brand new video editing software!

AKVIS Neon Video 1.0 AKVIS Neon Video 1.0

AKVIS Neon Video makes it possible to use now for videos the magnificent glow lines effects of the AKVIS Neon image processing software.

The new video editing plugin works with Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Premiere Elements, and EDIUS Pro 9. AKVIS Neon Video creates eye-catching animations that look like drawn with luminous, shining paint. It is a powerful, fully customizable, and versatile tool for creative people. The plugin includes a set of presets that work equally well in all compatible video programs.

The software adds a festive touch to any project. It generates glowing dynamic effects, colorful and brilliant. The plugin is especially successful with dance and party, sport and performance videos, nature sceneries, etc. It's recommended to apply the plugin for showcasing products and for decorating family event videos. It will help to create timeless memories, attention-grabbing videos, and luxurious presentations.

The new software is available for download at akvis.com. The 30-day trial lets users try the effect without activation.

AKVIS Neon Video runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-11.0 (64-bit); installs into the Adobe and EDIUS video editors. The plugin supports a multi-language interface. It is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), and Russian.

The new product comes in Home ($ 49.00) and Pro ($ 69.00) versions, with differing levels of functionality. One license key allows activating the software on two computers. Also, AKVIS offers Video Bundle that includes Sketch Video, AirBrush Video, and Neon Video - 3 video editing plugins 30% Off. For more details about the new software, visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

https://akvis.com/en/press-kit/AKVIS_Neon_Video_1.0.pdf

About the Program: akvis.com/en/neon-video/index.php

Screenshot: akvis.com/en/neon-video/screenshots.php

Download: akvis.com/en/neon-video/download.php

Contact: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, 83422121661, [email protected]

SOURCE AKVIS Lab

Related Links

https://akvis.com

