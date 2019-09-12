New Album Release - Solo Pianist Delivers Stirring Grateful Dead Concert Deep In The Misty Redwoods

"Live in the Redwoods – A Grand Piano Tribute to the Grateful Dead" offers fresh interpretations of twelve classic Dead jams, highlighted by Dark Star, St. Stephen, The Other One, China Cat Sunflower, Terrapin Station, Cassidy, and Morning Dew. Accompanied by two beautiful interpretive dancers onstage and enhanced by the psychedelic set design, the pianist's performance captures a spark of the energy, spontaneity, and creativity of the Grateful Dead.

"That mysterious something that the Grateful Dead found – you could feel it in the air that night," the pianist remarked. "It was a shared experience – the music, the dancers, lighting and set design, and the audience of hardcore Dead Heads who braved the storms and flooding to attend."

Rob Catterton's original studio album, "A Grand Piano Tribute to the Grateful Dead," was remastered by Jeffery Norman, the Dead's primary mastering and mixing engineer. The album was met with critical acclaim, receiving national airplay on Sirius XM's "Tales from the Golden Road" (2016) as well as David Gans' nationally-syndicated "Grateful Dead Radio Hour" (2017). Lyricism abounds in Catterton's silvery hands, and in July, 2018 the album received its first international airplay as the featured album on Frank Poppe's " STASH" radio " from Hamburg, Germany http://www.stash-radio.de/ .

"Live in the Redwoods – A Grand Piano Tribute to the Grateful Dead" is a copyrighted work published by Sonoma Coast Records. Dedicated to bringing quality music back into the music industry, the solar-powered independent label brings listeners an astonishing mix of archival and current psychedelic rock and jazz releases. Please check out "Fillmore Street Live," the new Sonoma Coast Records release from stellar jazz saxman Sonny Lewis. For more information, please visit sonnylewis.com.

"Live in the Redwoods – A Grand Piano Tribute to the Grateful Dead" is available for streaming or download on Amazon, Apple Music, CDBaby, iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, and most online outlets. CDs can be purchased through Amazon or CDBaby.com. For additional information and upcoming releases, please visit robcatterton.com.

Rob Catterton

Sonoma Coast Records

(707) 824-1789

robpiano@sonic.net

SOURCE Sonoma Coast Records

