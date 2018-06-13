New Alchemy and Entoro Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

The integration and alignment of blockchain technology with an established investment bank and broker-dealer will deliver enhanced productivity, reliability and integrity to the security token offering process, while increasing operating efficiency. As a regulated broker-dealer, Entoro will advise on how to structure, market and sell tokenized securities. With deep blockchain technology roots, New Alchemy will advise on how to technically implement blockchain securities and will provide project management and marketing support to both token issuers and Entoro. Both organizations are excited to work together to set the standard for blockchain securities.

Entoro's Managing Partner, James C. Row, CFA said, "Entoro is proud to work with New Alchemy to provide a comprehensive array of solutions in the area of Blockchain securities. This is an opportunity for our companies to work with our clients in realizing significant value creation through an integrated and collaborative team effort. This new partnership is the start of another chapter, where we continue to grow in order to meet and exceed the needs of our clients and the demands of the market."

Peter Vessenes, Managing Director of New Alchemy, added, "We are excited to partner with Entoro for this unique offering. We look forward to combining our expert teams to make tokenized securities more accessible while ensuring regulatory compliance."

About Entoro Capital

Entoro Capital is a Houston based technology enabled investment bank and advisory group. Entoro uses its proprietary online private securities syndication platform OfferBoard® for accredited investors to analyze and review projects and opportunities. Entoro's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and with seamless execution, delivering total confidence in each investment. Securities are offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. For further information, visit www.entoro.com.

About New Alchemy

New Alchemy is a leading blockchain strategy and technology group specializing in ICO services, security audits, capital solutions, and token mechanics for the most innovative companies and tokenization projects worldwide. New Alchemy is shaping the blockchain industry's impact on society. Founded in 2016 by early Bitcoin innovator Peter Vessenes, New Alchemy has quickly established itself as the leading consulting group in the blockchain/tokenization industry. To learn more, visit www.newalchemy.io

