New Alcohol Brand, Boozy Bites, Scores Three Perfect Scores (100 Pts) In Food & Bev Magazine's PR%F Awards!

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boozy Bites, a premium edible cocktail company, was honored with three Century Awards for Design Distinction from the PR%F Awards 2020. The company won these design awards for its patent pending push-up cup, 6pk retail package and 20pk direct-to-consumer package.

The company also took home two gold medals for its Rosé flavored Bites (earning 94pts) and for its Moscow Mule flavored Bites (earning 92 pts).

"As a new company, we are honored to receive these awards and to stand out from such distinguished competition," said CEO and Founder, Dee Dee Bryant. "We put significant time into research, flavor development and design for all our products and are excited to see that work recognized."

Boozy Bites was founded in 2018, began shipping product in 2019, and grew over 300% in 2020. The company makes high-end edible cocktails that are somewhat similar to gelatin shots. However, Boozy Bites are vegan, wine-based and 15% ABV, making them a premium offering that is perfect for special events, gifting and stylish celebrations.

Boozy Bites come in elegant, petite champagne glasses with a stem that twists and pushes, to be a modern-day push-up cup. This packaging allows the consumer to enjoy the bites in an elegant manner. Sophisticated flavors such as Rosé, Moscow Mule and Mojito also provide a refined taste experience.

Boozy Bites are available for purchase online and ship directly to consumers. The bites are shelf stable at ambient temperatures for up to thirty days and will maintain their form in temperatures up to 130F.

This year, the company plans on launching several new flavors. The company just introduced Cupcake Bites, as part of their Galentine's Day program. The company also plans on expanding to traditional retail channels in the second quarter of 2021.

Boozy Bites is an Austin, TX based edible alcohol company founded by Dee Dee Bryant. The company currently offers premium edible cocktails, conveniently delivered directly to consumers. To learn more or order Boozy Bites, visit www.boozybites.com. Follow Boozy Bites on Instagram @boozybitesofficial.

