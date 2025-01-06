New Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is Here to Elevate Your Game

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alienware continues to lead in gaming monitor technology with QD-OLED advancements. After captivating gamers first with our 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED model, we pushed boundaries even further by introducing a 32-inch model with 4K resolution, and a 27-inch model with a 360hz refresh rate last year. Now, in 2025, Alienware is back with yet another groundbreaking innovation - our latest QD-OLED innovation features the world's highest pixels per inch in any OLED or QD-OLED monitor1, providing gamers with unparalleled visual clarity, speed and immersion.

Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

With the new Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree, gamers and game developers alike have a multitude of reasons to be excited. Our latest innovation promises to redefine gaming experiences by combining cutting-edge technology that's ready for the advanced graphics of today and tomorrow.

Peak QD-OLED Performance

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is where peak QD-OLED performance meets a stunning 4K resolution, all packed within a sleek 27-inch format. Thanks to a new ultra-precise manufacturing process, the flagship monitor reaches an impressive pixel density of 166 PPI (pixels per inch), setting a new standard for clarity in a QD-OLED gaming display.

But the new Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED isn't just about pixel clarity. It also features a blistering 240Hz refresh rate, making it a top choice for those who demand smooth motion and responsive gameplay. On top of this, supreme color accuracy combined with an infinite contrast ratio and Dolby Vision HDR certification means games and media are clear, responsive, and stunningly vibrant. This extravagant performance comes packaged in Alienware's sleek new AW30 design language, which nods to Alienware's heritage of inducing technological prowess while evoking a new sense of mystery and transcendence.

Supreme Pixel Clarity

As gamers, we understand that visual clarity is crucial for the most optimal gaming experience. The new Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED stands out with its 166 PPI density – a new standard for pixel clarity in a QD-OLED panel - that sets the stage for ultra-detailed 4K (3840x2160) visuals.

Whether you're exploring virtual worlds or creating gaming content, the crispness of this display ensures you'll never miss a single detail.

Outstanding Performance in Color and Motion

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED doesn't stop at pixel clarity; it also has excellent color accuracy and motion performance. With DCI-P3 99% color coverage and Delta E<2 color accuracy, the monitor delivers convincing, yet life-like colors that make virtual worlds come alive. With an infinite contrast ratio, along with Dolby Vision HDR and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications, colors have never been more vibrant, and contrasts are more striking than ever.

For gamers, the 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time means that every movement is fluid, and every action is lightning-fast. It is NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ® Compatible, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync certified, for a gaming experience free of stutter and tearing. This monitor also includes a Creator Mode, catering to gamers who wish to produce and consume content at the same time. Creator Mode offers the flexibility to switch between the native DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces based on your requirements and allows adjustments to be made regarding gamma settings.

A New Iconic Design Made for Gamers

Alienware's commitment to innovation also extends to our new industrial design. The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED, available in Interstellar Indigo color, debuts the AW30 design language—a tribute to Alienware's upcoming 30th anniversary. This new design draws inspiration from extraterrestrial phenomena, combining mystery, performance and functionality, while staying true to the brand's alien essence.

The monitor introduces revamped cable management, elegant 360-degree ventilation, and a small-footprint base for maximum space efficiency, blending sci-fi aesthetics with thoughtful functionality.

The new On-Screen Display User Interface, along with full support for Alienware Command Center 6.6, offers a seamless and intuitive user experience. With HDMI 2.1 FRL, the monitor supports 4K 240Hz via HDMI, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode. On top of this, with HDMI 2.1 FRL eARC support, gamers can enjoy clear sound through Dolby Atmos certified speakers and other high-definition audio devices when connected to this monitor.

Anti Burn-in Technology and Warranty

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED features an enhanced AI algorithm specifically designed to prevent burn-in, ensuring long-lasting performance and visual quality. Complementing this, the monitor is equipped with an anti-burn-in graphite sheet that further protects the monitor from image retention. To provide further peace of mind, this monitor comes with an extensive 3-year warranty, which notably includes coverage for burn-in. This comprehensive support underscores Alienware's commitment to delivering enduring quality and reliability to its users.

Ultimate Visual Fidelity

Choosing the new Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED means opting for a monitor that surpasses expectations in every way. This monitor sets a new standard in gaming technology with its blend of performance, design, and functionality. This monitor is ideal for all – whether you are a tech enthusiast, gamer, or game developer, you simply cannot go wrong. The monitor is a testament, showcasing Alienware's dedication to ensuring users experience the most vibrant colors, along with the deepest blacks and sharpest details. Whether conquering gaming worlds or crafting digital art, the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED elevates the experience in every way possible. Embark on your adventure with Alienware—where the future of gaming begins.

See the Difference

Access the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor press kit here. Also announced today is our new Alienware Area-51 desktop and laptops which you can learn more about here. Check out our official CES 2025 Press Kit for more information on each of the announcements.

Target Pricing & Availability

Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725Q) priced at $899.99 (US) / $1229.99 (CA) - Available in China on January 22, 2025 , North America and APJ in March, 2025, and EMEA in April, 2025.

1 Based on internal analysis, November 2024

