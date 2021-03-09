New All-Natural, Functional Beverage Line Angry Angel Doubles Store Count

"In 2020, our sales in conventional and natural stores increased 35% year over year," said Justin Lloyd, Founder, Angry Angel. "Our unprecedented growth during COVID was the catalyst for our partnership with UNFI and KeHE. By partnering with the country's leading distributors, we are helping position ourselves as nationwide trendsetters in the new-age, natural energy drink category."

"Our sales increased 35% year over year...our growth was the catalyst for our partnership with UNFI and KeHE."

Under the agreements, Angry Angel will double their store count throughout the United States. The company remains committed to supporting these new accounts at the store-level with generous promotions and dedicated brand representatives. The new placements will serve to expand visibility, showing potential new retailers and consumers first-hand the high-quality ingredients and transparency used.

"Providing transparency is an essential part of our business model: transparency for distributors, retailers, and consumers," said Justin Lloyd, Founder, Angry Angel. "As we continue to grow in these new regions and beyond, we will work closely and transparently with our partners on all levels, to ensure the greatest impact is made."

About Angry Angel: As a professional race car driver, founder Justin Lloyd was well aware of industry-leading energy drinks packed with sugar and other additives. After watching the industry grow and innovation idle, Justin took his engineering degree and set out to create a functional beverage that met market demand for a healthier energy drink. In 2015, Angry Angel was born. Sweetened with organic monk fruit, powered by plant-based caffeine from Yerba Mate, and enhanced with CoQ10, Angry Angel is proudly the first Non-GMO Project verified high-performance energy beverage.

Angry Angel is available throughout the U.S. via www.angry-angel.com . Follow Angry Angel on Instagram ( @drinkangryangel ).

Contact: Merrill Hermann

[email protected]

314.799.8889

SOURCE Angry Angel

Related Links

http://www.angry-angel.com

