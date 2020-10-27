New All Things Hair Survey Reveals Staggering Level of Hair-Related Workplace Discrimination

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

44.3% of women report discrimination due to their hairstyles

46.5% have been told their hairstyles are not professional

52.3% of women feel pressured to wear their hair differently at work

A new survey of over 500 women by All Things Hair has revealed the staggering extent of hair-related workplace discrimination in the US. 44.3% of women reported that they had been discriminated against at work due to their hair.

The survey also reveals that 46.5% of women have been told that their hairstyle is not professional.

Eunice Lucero-Lee, Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer of All Things Hair US, comments:

"We have an increasing awareness of the battles that women and men face when it comes to hair-related discrimination in the workplace. Our latest survey shows the uphill struggle that many continue to experience when it comes to the relationship between professional performance and personal appearance."

While the idea of a society in which individuals are rewarded in the workplace based purely on their talents is a nice one, it is clearly a long way from the reality of the current situation. Shockingly, the survey reveals that over half of women – 52.3% – feel pressured to wear their hair differently at work.

When asked their views on what workplaces could do to address the situation, 68.2% of women felt that companies could educate their managers and employees more on diversity. 58.3% also felt that companies could showcase art and media from different cultures in the workplace in order to encourage greater diversity and inclusivity.

Nor is it only employers who can take positive action to address hair-related discrimination in the workplace. All Things Hair's survey showed that 64.6% of women would like to see haircare brands feature more campaigns showing a diverse range of black hairstyles. 56.5%, meanwhile, would like to see them produce more products for natural black hair.

Hair-related discrimination is something that needs to be addressed collectively, in the workplace and outside of it. Employers and haircare brands each have their part to play, with the latter using their channels to open up the conversation around hair discrimination. This new All Things Hair survey is a step closer to that goal.

