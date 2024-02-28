New Alliance Aims to Boost Health Care Access for Tribal Communities

24 Tribal Organizations, Medical Schools and Others to Advocate for Policies that Empower New Physicians to Practice in Tribal Communities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 24 urban and rural Tribal organizations, medical schools, health plans, teaching hospitals, medical residencies, and physician advocates launched the American Indian Medical Education Strategies (AIMES) Alliance. The AIMES Alliance, whose mission is to address physician shortages in Tribal communities, is the first funded policy and communications organization singularly focused on advancing and advocating for federal policies that bring graduate medical education (GME) partnerships to more urban and rural Tribal medical facilities.

"This is a pivotal moment for Indigenous health and academic medicine," said Dr. Donald Warne (Oglala Lakota), the AIMES Alliance leader and co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health. "I am honored to lead the Alliance and to support AIMES members in shaping the future of IHS, Tribal, and Urban Indian Health GME programs. To promote American Indian/Alaska Native health equity, we need to improve staffing at our facilities, and bold and collaborative action is required. As an American Indian physician, I recognize the critical need to form an alliance of community leaders and partners in the Tribal health and medical education and training space. The AIMES Alliance will play an essential role in developing innovative AI/AN-medical education partnerships that benefit our communities and support culturally relevant training of physicians."

"This is a pivotal moment for Indigenous health and academic medicine," said Dr. Donald Warne (Oglala Lakota) Post this

According to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the age-adjusted percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) adults in fair or poor health is 20.6% as compared to 12.1% of the overall U.S. population. Mortality disparities from Indian Health Service data shows the AI/AN age-adjusted death rate is 33% higher than the overall U.S. death rate (all races). Despite these outcomes, current funding for the Indian Health Service (IHS) addresses just 48.6% of the estimated health care needs of the American Indian/Alaska Native population, which has historically been subject to discretionary allocations from Congress.

"Removing barriers for new physicians to practice in Tribal communities is essential to boost health care capacity and improve public health," said Dr. Michael Toedt, the AIMES Alliance Senior Advisor and former Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Health Service. "The pandemic highlighted vast inequalities facing American Indian and Alaska Native communities. With the founding of the AIMES Alliance, Tribal nations, academic and community medicine leaders, and other allies can come together, collaboratively work with policymakers, and champion public policies that address health equity and alleviate physician shortages by expanding medical education and training opportunities in Indian Country. Harnessing the full potential of this collaborative work will require the shared commitment of Tribal nations, academic and community medicine partners, health plans, and health equity advocates. The AIMES Alliance is the ideal organization to lead this focused, critical effort– and I'm proud to help advance its mission."

Alliance members represent some of the most recognized Tribal health and academic medical innovators in the field. Bringing the best minds together, AIMES aims to overcome the most critical obstacles inhibiting the advancement of Tribal-GME policies and partnerships.

AIMES' founding members include:

Albuquerque Area Indian Health Board

American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine

Association of American Indian Physicians

Association of Native American Medical Students

Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine

of Osteopathic Medicine Denver Health

Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana

Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board

Health Care Service Corporation

Mayo Clinic

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine

College of Human Medicine Mount Sinai Health System

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences

Center for Health Sciences Partners in Health

Rocky Vista University – Montana

Rocky Vista University – Utah

Rocky Vista University – Colorado

Seattle Indian Health Board

Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine

of Osteopathic Medicine Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Harlem (NY)

College of Osteopathic Medicine - (NY) Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Middletown (NY)

College of Osteopathic Medicine - Middletown (NY) Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Great Falls (MT)

College of Osteopathic Medicine - (MT) University of North Carolina Rural Residency and Teaching Health Center Planning and Development Technical Assistance Centers

Rural Residency and Teaching Health Center Planning and Development Technical Assistance Centers University of Washington School of Medicine

The American Indian Medical Education Strategies (AIMES) Alliance is the leading policy and communications organization dedicated to bringing physician graduate medical education opportunities to urban and rural Tribal medical facilities. Our mission is to advance American Indian and Alaska Native access to care, reduce physician shortages, and expand opportunities for training physicians to benefit communities by collaboratively advancing federal solutions that expand graduate medical education in Tribal communities through communications, outreach, and policy development. The Alliance is managed by Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company.

Contact:

Andrew Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE American Indian Medical Education Strategies (AIMES) Alliance