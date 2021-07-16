New Alliance Creates Roadmap to Equity in Commercial Real Estate

"We have seen good intentions in the industry to increase the participation of minority owners and operators, but real, sustainable change requires the industry to come together," TJ Edwards, Managing Director of Walker & Dunlop's Proprietary Capital group. "CREUnited brings together organizations from across the CRE industry – all under one common interest: knocking down barriers that have hindered minority owners and operators from thriving in this industry."

"The collective power of this alliance will help us create real change for all players in the industry. This will create a domino effect resulting in growth of AUM for minority businesses," said Bo Okoroji, CREUnited Advisory Board Member and Vice President of Investments & Divestments, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. "There is also an important element of accountability here – the entire industry is accountable for the change needed to improve diversity, and the corporate partners within this initiative are committed to doing their part to expand ownership and growing representation."

Earlier this year, the alliance hosted a listening session with executives from 11 leading minority-owned CRE firms to commence the initiative. Leaders from Banneker Ventures, Dantes Partners, FLGA, Gateway Merchant Banking, Mohanna Development, New Faze Development, Osso Capital, Rule Enterprises, Standard Real Estate Investments, LA Bolden, and The Menkiti Group shared their personal stories and perspectives to help further illustrate the challenges and obstacles ingrained in the industry.

Stemming from the discussion, CREUnited identified five objectives and developed prospective solutions for each. Collectively, these provide a blueprint for measurable progress:

Increase transparency through industry reporting and tracking Build new channels for minorities to access established professional networks Expand access to debt and remove barriers to equity capital Assist in expanding the portfolios of minority owners beyond affordable housing to market-rate multifamily and other asset classes, such as retail, office, industrial, and hospitality Implement best practices to ensure capital flows from institutional investors to minority owned firms

Members of CREUnited's advisory board will oversee these five objectives and foster new partnerships to make tangible progress on these strategies and solutions. For more information about the formation of the alliance, view our previous release.

"Walker & Dunlop kickstarted this initiative because our team realized that taking a company-by-company approach to diversity is not enough," said Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO. "Through the power of partnership, we will transform the industry."

