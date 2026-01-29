New Allstate Protection Plans Mobile Survey Reveals How Practicality and Cost-of-living Pressures Are Changing the Way American Consumers Buy, Own, and Recycle Smartphones

Longer upgrade cycles, trust gaps around refurbished devices, rising environmental expectations, and the emergence of "Device-as-a-Service" models are reshaping the lifecycle of the modern mobile phone.

Consumers are prioritizing performance and durability, with battery life now the top factor influencing buying decisions. Environmental concerns are high, but recycling and refurbished device adoption lag due to trust gaps and confusion. While most Americans care about sustainability, many don't know how to recycle old phones and remain hesitant to buy refurbished devices.

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate Protection Plans today announced findings from its latest mobile survey1, revealing a shift toward longer device lifespans, more careful purchasing, inconsistent recycling behavior, and growing interest in flexible ownership models. It also points to a mobile market no longer defined by annual upgrades, but where durability, value, and sustainability are redefining how smartphones are bought, used, and retired.

Upgrade Slowdown: Consumers Stretch the Lifespan of Their Phones

American's are making thier smartphones last longer

There was a time when smartphone manufacturers could count on blockbuster sales with each new flagship release, but the era of annual upgrades is fading fast. With performance, storage, and battery life now hitting plateaus, American consumers are no longer chasing the latest device:

27% upgrade every two years (likely at the end of carrier contracts)

23% now stretch devices to 3–4 years

21% delay upgrading until their phone breaks

22% upgrade within 12 months

Only 3% replace a device within six months

Instead of disposable tech, smartphones are now seen as long-term personal assets, extending replacement cycles and disrupting traditional industry norms.

Pragmatic Purchasing: The 'Worth-It' Factor Has Replaced the 'Wow' Factor

As budgets tighten, consumers are redefining what "premium" means. Practicality now matters more than hype, with people choosing phones for core performance, not experimental features. For the first time, battery life has overtaken price as the top driver of purchase decisions, signaling a clear shift in what people value. The factors that matter most today include:

Battery life (up from #2 in 2023)

Price (down from #1 in 2023)

Storage (unchanged from 2023)

Camera quality (up from #5 in 2023)

Screen size (down from #4 in 2023)

Brand reputation (up from #7 in 2023)

Despite the hype, only 17% of Americans say AI features are a big influence on their buying decisions today. However, that number is expected to grow as AI becomes more integrated into consumers' daily lives.

America's Used/Refurbished Tech Economy: High Interest, Slow Adoption

Despite strong interest in the environmental impact of tech products, refurbished device adoption has stagnated, revealing a growing trust gap. Consumers support the idea of purchasing used/refurbished devices ("circular tech") but struggle to trust it.

52% say the environmental impact of smartphones is "extremely or very important"

65% agree refurbished electronics are economical and sustainable

37% say they are likely to buy refurbished electronics

But only 18% have purchased refurbished phones

Many associate "new" with "safe." When asked why they are less likely to choose a refurbished device, 52% worry about quality, 51% worry about defects, and 40% worry about data privacy.

The Recycling Gap: Sustainability Values Don't Reflect Consumer Behaviors

Even though consumers care deeply about the environmental impact of their tech, they are still unsure what to do with their old smartphones.

20% recycle old phones

8% still throw them in the trash

26% are not confident they know how to recycle a phone

The average household contains 1.8 unused smartphones—a sign of "sustainability inertia"

This disconnect reveals a major opportunity for clearer recycling guidance and trade-in programs that make "doing the right thing" easier.

Phones Have Become a New Environmental Battleground

While consumers don't always act on their green conscience, they're increasingly rewarding brands that take visible responsibility for their devices' footprint:

34% say they are more likely to buy from manufacturers committing to emissions reductions

34% say recycled ocean plastics increase purchase likelihood

30% say recycled glass makes them more likely to buy a smartphone, and 30% say recycled packaging has the same effect

27% say knowing their device will be responsibly recycled makes trade-ins more appealing

Ownership Redefined: Leasing and Flex Subscriptions Gain Momentum

As subscription models reshape everything from entertainment to transportation, smartphone ownership is also becoming optional. Like leasing a car, 29% of Americans surveyed say they would be likely to lease a smartphone when they next upgrade or replace their device. This "Device-as-a-Service" mindset is driven by:

Lower upfront cost — 24%

More frequent upgrades — 24%

Greater flexibility — 21%

The ability to include protection, insurance, or repair services as part of their lease – 20%

"With tighter budgets and diminishing emphasis on chasing the latest tech innovations, consumers are taking a more thoughtful approach to smartphone ownership. At the same time, even though they care deeply about the environmental impact of their devices, many remain unsure or uneasy about how to recycle them responsibly," said Karl Wiley, Global President and CEO of Allstate Protection Plans. "This is why we're seeing growing interest in leasing and Device-as-a-Service models across the globe—which integrate repair, recycling, and end-of-life management directly into the ownership experience."

