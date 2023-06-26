New "almanac" offers 200+ timeless helpers for modern-day farmers, gardeners, and hobbyists--the saints

News provided by

Loyola Press

26 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET

CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Andie Andrews Eisenberg experienced a startling revelation the first year she and husband Ed moved from a suburban home to a small farm in the country. They set out with great plans for a garden and some animals, but things did not go as well as they'd hoped. They were beset by pests, predators, and precipitation. For each victory they experienced, they also tasted defeat.

Continue Reading
Andie Andrews Eisenberg (Photo credit: Jillian O'Connor)
Andie Andrews Eisenberg (Photo credit: Jillian O'Connor)
"Farming and Homesteading with the Saints" cover image
"Farming and Homesteading with the Saints" cover image

At the same time, Eisenberg was struggling with writer's block on a new project she had started. Sitting in Eucharistic Adoration one Friday afternoon, in her frustration she asked God, "What do you want me to write?" His answer was unmistakable: Farming and Homesteading with the Saints.

Farming and Homesteading with the Saints, published by Loyola Press, became Eisenberg's labor of love. "Creating something similar to a farmer's almanac that could help those like myself seeking extra protection for their land and animals," she states, "was a prospect I embraced."

Through thousands of hours of research, Eisenberg assembled stories of over 200 saints with special connections to farming and animals, the saints she herself turned to for help on the farm.

Eisenberg organized the book into five sections.

  1. Patron saints of creatures, critters, flying things, farm animals, and their ailments
  2. Patron saints of farm-related people and occupations
  3. Patron saints of places
  4. Patron saints of weather and protection against natural disasters
  5. Blessings and prayers for animals, the land and farm, for weather and other difficulties, and for the food

The book includes several "ruminations" by Eisenberg that weave in her own personal stories of faith and perseverance from her time on the farm. Through these stories readers gain insight into how the saints can become their source of peace and comfort.

Eisenberg says that there is "no need to plow through the pages" of Farming and Homesteading with the Saints. Instead, she recommends taking a meandering look through the stories, pausing to pray, and discovering new saints whom readers can call on for help in their own situations.

Not just for the hobby farmer, Farming and Homesteading with the Saints is also for the backyard gardener, the balcony grower, the professional agriculturist, or for anyone who just loves nature and animals.

To request a review copy or to arrange interviews with Andie Andrews Eisenberg, contact Polly King, Loyola Press Publicist: [email protected].

About the Author

Andie Andrews is a passionate equestrian, certified equine massage therapist, screenwriter, cowgirl poet, and novelist. She recently moved to a horse farm in Tennessee so that she and Hook, her beloved horse and muse for the novel Ephemeral, could live together, along with Diamond Girl, a Rocky Mountain mare, happily ever after. She homesteads with her tractor-happy husband, Ed, seven quirky hens and a roo, her flying chestnut horses, and a gregarious Golden Retriever puppy/farm-dog-in-training.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others.

Farming and Homesteading with the Saints

Andie Andrews Eisenberg

July 11, 2023

Loyola Press | $16.99 | Paperback | ISBN: 978-0-8294-5537-3

SOURCE Loyola Press

Also from this source

Kids have questions. "The Catholic Parent's Survival Guide" has answers

"Remember Us with Smiles" wins Christopher Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.