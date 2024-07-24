New Altrata Report Finds Growth in the Ultra Wealthy Population Globally

The ultra wealthy comprise 1% of the global millionaire population, yet hold 32% of this group's total wealth. Post this

Among the numerous findings, World Ultra Wealth Report 2024 reveals:

The US, which is home to nearly a third of all ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, posted double-digit growth with a 13% increase in 2023

China recorded a second consecutive annual fall, with its UHNW population declining by 1%, reflecting a relatively sluggish economy and a deepening real-estate downturn

Globally, the ultra wealthy account for $190 billion of philanthropic giving, equivalent to 38% of all giving by individuals

The ultra wealthy's $38 trillion of investable assets are equivalent to 32% of global assets under management

The ultra wealthy spent $118 billion on personal luxury goods in 2023, equivalent to 30% of all such spending

UHNW numbers rose strongly in almost all the top-ranked cities with the exception of Hong Kong, which experienced a slight decline in UHNW individuals

The ultra wealthy comprise 1% of the global millionaire population yet hold 32% of this group's total wealth. World Ultra Wealth Report 2024 also highlights the projected growth of the ultra-wealthy population across the globe.

By 2028 it forecasts a 38% increase to 587,650 individuals. In addition, by 2028, almost 42% of the ultra wealthy will be based in one of the top 50 UHNW cities, up from 38% in 2015. Three of the top 10 fastest-growing UHNW cities over the next five years will be in India: UHNW numbers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi are all expected to grow at an annual average rate of 14-16%, Reflecting the country's status as one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

World Ultra Wealth Report 2024 provides unrivaled insight into the world's ultra wealthy population, its characteristics and the constantly changing landscape of wealth creation. It is an essential resource for any organization looking to prospect for and engage with individuals in this exclusive demographic.

