New Altrata Report Reveals Leading Global Universities with Wealthy and Influential Alumni

Understanding the net worth and professional networks of alumni is not only important to universities seeking to enhance their alumni fundraising efforts, but also to organizations across sectors to hone recruiting efforts and understand the potential of their C-suite networks.

Among numerous findings the University Alumni Report 2022: Rankings of the Wealthy and Influential reveals:

Harvard is at the top of most rankings with more than 17,600 ultra wealthy alumni (5% of the global ultra wealthy population) and nearly 4,000 alumni who serve on the board or in the C-suite of US public companies, followed by the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford

Among the top 20 US universities, the average senior executive alum has accumulated 1,280 direct professional connections to senior decision-makers

UCLA , the University of California at Berkeley , and Tufts University have the highest female representation among their US senior executive alumni

Alumni from Harvard University tend to assume board or corporate leadership roles at public US companies faster than those from other US universities

California Institute of Technology, University of Maryland, and University of Pittsburgh have the highest proportion of self-made ultra wealthy alumni

Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, Kuwait University, and Monash University in Australia have the highest proportion of ultra wealthy female alumni – ahead of all US universities

University of Cambridge leads the non-US university rankings with more than 4,000 ultra wealthy alumni, followed by the National University of Singapore and the University of Oxford

The report also takes a closer look at the ultra wealthy and senior executive alumni of Harvard University, INSEAD, and the University of Oxford, three of the world's most prestigious learning institutions. While these wealthy and influential alumni share similarities, the unique characteristics of each university's set of alumni is uncovered through these distinct archetypes.

University Alumni Report 2022 leverages two of Altrata's unique products:

The Wealth-X Database, the world's most extensive collection of curated research and intelligence on the wealthy

Database, the world's most extensive collection of curated research and intelligence on the wealthy The BoardEx Global Leadership Database, which covers board and non-board members, C-suite executives, senior leaders and professional advisors

Access the complete findings here.

About Altrata

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and c-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success.

Advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify up and coming talent quickly. Our data is actionable, accurate, and comprehensive. Powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers who are committed to maintaining millions of profiles and changing data points, so you can effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata is comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

