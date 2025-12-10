New Altrata study finds wealthy investors' collective investable wealth worth more than half of global annual GDP

The population with $1 million+ in investable assets represents a critical segment for wealth and asset managers, with their investable wealth of $67.3 trillion poised for 45% growth by 2030.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altrata, the leader in intelligence on the wealthy and well-connected, released a new study, Investable Assets of the Global Wealthy. Globally, there are an estimated 50.2 million individuals who qualify as 'millionaires' by total net worth. Only 16 million of these holds at least $1 million in investable wealth.

The US is the leading wealth market and has more than 6.8 million individuals with at least $1 million in investable wealth, holding a collective stock of $26.2 trillion of investable wealth. China and Japan rank second and third behind the US in terms of the number of people with at least $1 million in investable wealth.

This population of 16 million holds a collective stock of $67.3 trillion in investable wealth. That is equivalent to more than half of global annual GDP. This stock of assets is expected to grow to $97.5 trillion by 2030, an increase of 45% from 2025.

Among the numerous findings, Investable Assets of the Global Wealthy reveals:

14.1 million individuals globally have investable wealth of between $1million and $5 million with combined investable wealth of $27 trillion.

190,500 people have more than $30 million in investable wealth, with a combined stock of $24 trillion in investable assets.

"Net worth is commonly used to indicate an individual's overall financial status, yet for wealth and asset managers the level of investable wealth is a far more valuable indicator of an individual's financial flexibility, risk capacity, and wealth-building potential," says Eden Willis, Global head of Financial Services at Altrata. "This unique analysis of wealthy individuals across the globe highlights the way some of our clients leverage our data to identify and qualify the customers that will have the greatest impact on their AUM."

The study goes on to examine the demographics and characteristics of this population. This group is heavily male-dominated, with women accounting for just a 21% share. The average age of those with more than $1 million in investable wealth is 62; this rises to 68 among those with more than $30 million in investable wealth. The vast majority have made their own fortunes (rather than via inheritance).

The leading interests of men and women globally with $1 million in investable wealth

Sport is the leading passion among these men globally

Philanthropy dominates among women with more than $1 million in investable wealth. Philanthropy ranks a close second for wealthy men in North America.

Wealthy women also show stronger engagement with cultural and educational interests, while men tend favor technology and the outdoors.

North America stands out for outdoor and wellness activities, Europe for art and fashion. Asia for a more balanced distribution overall, with lower engagement in sport and the outdoors.

These patterns offer meaningful guidance for organizations seeking to connect with wealthy audiences worldwide.

Altrata's Investable Assets of the Global Wealthy is a critical read for anyone trying to identify, qualify and connect with individuals with more than $1 million in investable wealth.

Read the complete findings here.

About Altrata

Altrata provides the most essential intelligence and insight on business leaders, the global wealthy and well-connected. The leading commercial, philanthropic, and educational institutions depend on Altrata solutions to meet their growth objectives. Clients partner with Altrata to confidently engage with exceptional individuals and organizations, create meaningful relationships and seize strategic opportunities.

Altrata's global dataset contains millions of individual profiles on the wealthy, senior decision makers, board members and C-suite leaders. Altrata offers actionable, accurate and comprehensive data maintained by a global team of in-house researchers committed to surfacing the right insight at the right time to drive positive business outcomes. Altrata is the definitive leader in global wealth intelligence, professional relationship mapping and affluent market dynamics.

Altrata is a registered trademark of Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies.

