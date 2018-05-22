New Alzheimer's Awareness Book by Austin Photographer Carmen Buck Preserves Alzheimer's Families' Dignity and Memories

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin photographer Carmen Buck preserves Alzheimer's families' dignity and memories by sharing their stories and portraits in new dementia awareness book, "Just See Me-Sacred Stories from the Other Side of Dementia."

"One client told me, 'These photos are priceless and mean so much to us now that she is gone,'" said Carmen Buck, of Carmen Buck Photography, who specializes in photographing aging parents."

Carmen Buck “Just See Me-Sacred Stories from the Other Side of Dementia” book cover

"Just See Me" will make you see dementia through the eyes of compassion and love and yet know this is just the beginning of a bigger conversation. Thirteen family caregivers teach us extraordinary lessons to:

Be a better care partner

Feel inspired and encouraged

Support the caregivers you love

Appreciate each day as a splendid gift even in the midst of tragedy

Believe in something we cannot hear, see or touch and yet we know to be true.

The book helps address the kinds of issues Carmen's clients have told her, including:

"The disease has left us alone in the world. Our friends have abandoned us."

"How did I find peace with the decision about memory care? I realized I couldn't be the wife he needs if I'm his caregiver also. Our relationship came first."

"When I'm not here, I'm thinking about it. I love my parents and can't even consider another way to do this. There are days I hurt so bad I can hardly get out of bed but so long as I can keep this up, I will."

She will be photographing families and speaking on dementia-friendly cruises.

With one in 10 people over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer's Disease, more than 15 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias. These caregivers are often daughters, wives, sons and husbands who are plunged into caregiving. Families don't know how to honor and create meaningful memories as unexpected changes occur with their loved ones and relationships.

"Many families have no recent photographs of their loved ones until it is too late because they don't realize that honoring ordinary moments with compassionate photography is an important part of their journey," she said. "They've had no way of sharing their story of living with dementia. Sharing their stories is not only healing for them, but helpful for the many others living with dementia."

Carmen honors people with Alzheimer's Disease and their caregivers by:

Photographing important events raising awareness such as the walks for Alzheimer's Texas and Alzheimer's Association. Carmen is photographer for Alzheimer's Texas and Alzheimer's Association (Capital of Texas ). Carmen captures meaningful photographs and video during ordinary times. Photos including multiple generations, friends, caregivers and pets become family legacies. Carmen honors those with dementia by taking the time to create compassionate photographs showing their zest, unique personality, humor, quirks and expressions.

About Carmen Buck

Carmen Buck is a humanitarian photographer capturing love, light and compassion in every situation. During her 40-year nursing career as a holistic nurse practitioner, she worked with thousands of people seeking meaning and connection during challenging times. Healing and connection through storytelling and photography is her passion, and she strives to help those with Alzheimer's and related dementias and their caregivers find meaning during difficult times.

She is an international speaker and author teaching both live events and webinars on the topics of spirituality, photography and caregiving. She creates legacies for people of all ages in the Austin, Texas area and beyond.

For information, go to www.carmenbuckphotography.com.

