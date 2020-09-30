New Amazon Seller Features From Helium 10 Provide More Precision and Power for Success

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10, the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon sellers, with over 700,000+ users worldwide, is unveiling a powerful new set of features for maximizing e-commerce profitability and success.

Keyword Manager

Selecting the right keywords has never been easier for Amazon sellers. Helium 10 users can now create keyword lists for various projects, add to those lists from Cerebro, Magnet and Blackbox –– then export and upload lists to Keyword Tracker, Scribbles, Index Checker and Frankenstein.

New Black Box Filters for Keywords

Black Box, Helium 10's premier product finder and research tool, now empowers sellers with more precision and competitive advantage than ever. Sellers can aggregate revenue from their top 10 ASINs and monitor competitors with revenue, review and rating filters.

Profits Dashboard

Sellers can now skip going to Amazon Seller Central with Helium 10's Profits Dashboard. Aggregating the most important seller data, users can view daily gross sales and orders and gain a comprehensive profit summary by day, week, month and year.

Helium 10's Expanded Marketplaces

With an ever-expanding footprint, Helium 10 now provides sellers with in-depth analytics and insights into two of Amazon's fastest-growing markets: Mexico and India. All of Helium 10's signature tools can now be used to gain a quantifiable edge in these important, growing sectors.

ADS

Having graduated from beta mode, ADS is ready for prime time. This powerful toolset allows sellers to build customizable rules for campaigns built within ADS and outside ADS. This non-restrictive access provides sellers with the maximum ability to create effective, high-conversion campaigns with flexibility and scalability.

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to sellers. Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California.

