New Amber Indestructible AC Switch™ Breaks Digital Barrier with Broad-Based Electrical Protection in Solid-state Architecture

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Solutions , the young Silicon Valley company that is making the digital control of electricity in solid-state architecture a commercial reality, today announced that its patented Indestructible AC Switch™ has achieved a new milestone towards productization with the debut of a fully demonstrable, solid-state based regulation/control/protection technology platform for the digital control of electricity.

Amber Powered Solid-State Smart Circuit Breaker

According to Amber CEO Thar Casey, the new platform delivers full validation of its digital protection of solid-state architecture from broad-based transient power conditions within the hostile AC Mains environment.

The singular technology platform digitally detects and protects solid-state architecture against a range of destructive electrical conditions, including short circuit, overvoltage, inductive load kickback, overcurrent, and overloads. Until Amber, such broad protection in AC power environments was a key hurdle for AC solid-state based power management, without costly, lower quality old tech-based components, which pressure standard form factor sizes and therefore limit feature capabilities of products.

"Our ability to now demonstrate such a breadth of electrical protection by our breakthroughs in a single solid-state platform means that a wide range of electrical products now have a clear path to true next generation architecture and functions that fully leverage the breakthrough advantages of Amber's silicon chip-based power management technologies," Casey said today.

"Amber's breakthroughs in a silicon chip enable dramatically smaller size footprint of electrical products' power management and integration of modern intelligence features for much more dynamic delivery, both of which result in a substantial expansion of new functions in electrical products — without deviating from standard form factors like the single gang box and the retrofit circuit breaker."

He continued, "We are now engaging with key partners to jointly evaluate this new Indestructible AC Switch™ technology platform to extract core product and silicon chip requirements for the launch of a range of partner products based on this next generation Amber powered architecture."

Coincident with today's introduction, Amber announced that Thar Casey will speak at the prestigious PowerUP Expo, sponsored by EE Times and others, on Thursday, December 9th at 7:50am PT. Casey will discuss the broader trend of solid-state electrification and specifically how Amber's patented breakthroughs in silicon chip architecture of indestructible AC switching and DC extraction directly from AC Mains is enabling a true second electrical revolution. This transformation is the opportunity to upgrade every electrical endpoint and appliance in every building on earth to solid-state architecture with embedded intelligence powered by Amber. PowerUP Expo Dec. 7-9, Registration.

In addition, Amber recently released a video demonstration of one specific example of the Amber Indestructible AC Switch's capability — successfully suppressing 450 inductive load surges (typically thousands of volts each) over 15 consecutive minutes to just 260 volts each. Every AC switch needs to be a protection device both for users and for the device itself. Until Amber, solid-state based AC switches could never survive the harsh electrical environment of the AC mains. Amber solid-state technologies are so advanced that they deliver the major advantages of smaller silicon chip-sized form factors, including advanced digital surge protection, arc free switching, increased switching speed by many thousands of times faster, and higher quality with enhanced reliability — even when paired with traditional electro-mechanical architecture, as shown in this video.

