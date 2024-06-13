New American Funding Announces NAF Black Impact to Increase Lending Among Black Communities

Leading mortgage lender deepens commitment to lending to diverse communities

TUSTIN, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national mortgage lender, proudly announces the launch of NAF Black Impact, formerly known as NAF Dream. NAF Black Impact empowers and supports the Black community in their pursuit of homeownership.

NAF Dream launched in 2016, focusing on loan officer recruitment, education, and efforts to expand Black homeownership. Acknowledging the ongoing success of the program, NAF is renaming the program NAF Black Impact to signify the company's commitment to taking direct, action-oriented steps to address credit accessibility and promote sustainable and equitable homeownership for Black individuals and communities.

Additionally, this name change reflects the company's growing dedication to assisting Black borrowers in overcoming systemic barriers that have perpetuated disparities in homeownership for many years, as highlighted in NAF's recently released white paper, Empowering Homeownership in Diverse Communities.

"Increasing homeownership rates in the Black community is a critical step toward closing the racial homeownership gap," said Patty Arvielo, New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO. "For us, this is much more than a rebrand of the initiative. This was a necessary step to demonstrate our responsibility to the Black community. NAF Black Impact means that we commit to providing access to mortgages and financial resources to help more Black families achieve homeownership. By providing the necessary support, we believe that we can make a difference and create a more equitable society for all."

Through NAF Black Impact, NAF will help to foster opportunities for Black families and break down barriers to homeownership. To this end, NAF has committed to extending $20 billion in new mortgages to Black homebuyers by the year 2028.

"We are thrilled to continue the legacy of NAF Dream and extend our support to more Black families," said Mosi Gatling, NAF Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Expansion. "We are firm in our belief that homeownership should be within everyone's reach, and we are dedicated to transforming this vision into a reality. We want NAF to become the place where all Black families feel comfortable and supported in their homeownership journey. We want them to know that NAF is here for them."

NAF Black Impact is partnering with real estate agents, lenders, and community organizations to ensure that Black homebuyers have access to fair and affordable housing options. NAF is also providing the Black community with access to educational resources, products, services, partnerships, and in-market support to drive sustainable homebuying and investment purchase goals.

By offering resources and advocacy, NAF Black Impact will help individuals and families achieve their dreams of homeownership, and work towards creating a brighter future for generations to come.

To learn more about what NAF is doing to increase homeownership in diverse communities, click here.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 263,000 customers representing approximately $69.1 billion in value and more than 250 locations nationwide. NAF was recently named #75 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024. NAF was also named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mattie Van Gundy

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

SOURCE New American Funding