New American Funding Appoints Caleb Mittelstet as Central Division Manager

"I've spent the last nine years building and developing organizations. I want to help New American Funding expand to new locations," said Mittelstet. "I'm looking forward to growing the company to the next level."

With 17 years of mortgage experience, Mittelstet is an accomplished leader in the industry. His strategies have proven effective in expanding the marketplace and building loan production. He has served in several senior level management positions. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President at an independent mortgage lender, where he was responsible for all production and strategic growth initiatives across the country.

"We're honored to have Caleb at New American Funding. He's a dynamic sales leader with prolific experience in building successful markets," said Scott Bristol, SVP of National Retail Sales. "He's a true high-integrity servant leader who will be a valuable asset to our company."

Mittelstet was attracted to New American Funding due to the quality of its senior leadership team and company culture. "I have high respect for Rick and Patty. They're both active inside their organization and the industry as well," said Mittelstet. "Furthermore, the company has a culture that's Loan Officer centric. Its technology platform is developed for the future and takes mortgage banking to the next level."

Throughout his career, Mittelstet has been an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Action Alliance at both the state and national levels.

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of $23 billion, over 145 branches, and about 2700 employees. The company offers niche loans such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

