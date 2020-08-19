New American Funding Awarded Silver Stevie® for Employer of the Year

Among the highlights:

Awarded Better Business Bureau International Torch Award for Ethics

Created work-from-home video campaign showing how executives and employees were coping during the pandemic and maintaining a work-life balance

Hosted live stream sessions in which executives delivered company news, answered employees' questions, and discussed humanitarian issues and strategies for meaningful change

Hired over 1,500 new employees in 2020, with a special focus on recruiting Millennials, the next generation of mortgage professionals, to fill hundreds of openings

The company also won two Bronze Stevie Awards in the COVID-19 Response categories, including Most Innovative Work from Home Plan and Most Valuable Employer.

In 2003, Rick and Patty Arvielo set out to create a company with family-like friendliness. Known as "NAF360," this all-around commitment to care has built an environment of trust, respect, and genuine concern for its clients, partners, and one another.

"This award is a reflection of how we conduct our everyday business," Rick Arvielo said. "We proudly share this honor with every member of our happy, dedicated team that is driven to serve our customers with a wide array of niche loan products and elite, personalized service."

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers are an international business awards competition recognizing the world's best companies to work for, and the HR teams, professionals, achievements, new products, and suppliers that help to create and drive great places to work.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 141,000 loans for approximately $34.7 billion, 204 nationwide locations, and about 3,900 employees. The company offers niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It has state-of-the-art career training and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

