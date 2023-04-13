New American Funding Enters the Joint Ventures Arena

NAF is a valued partner for your team

TUSTIN, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding is excited to announce that it has entered into the joint ventures space, which will give its valued partners access to the infrastructure, processes, and systems that NAF is known for.

Offering multiple partnership models, NAF can fit the needs of all-size partners. This allows the company to mitigate the risk associated with being in the mortgage business and minimize the capital-intensive nature typically required, while producing a reoccurring revenue stream and providing far greater control over the mortgage process.

As a private company, NAF can adjust to market conditions without consulting shareholders or investors. This enables a suite of unique offerings designed to meet the needs of today's homebuyers, including programs designed to help people from underserved communities and first-time homebuyers achieve their dream of homeownership.

Additionally, NAF's state-of-the-art technology provides a smooth process for borrowers, real estate agents, loan officers, and operations staff. Its unique tools cater to the needs of diverse buyers, including a lead source system, a 5-Year Protection Pledge, a deep product menu with the ability to broker loans, and much more.

NAF's partners get access to its network of professionals, and are closely tied in with NAF, an industry leader growing beyond the mortgage space into a homebuyer solution provider.

"NAF is one of the nation's most reputable mortgage companies, and we're looking for partners that are the best in their industry. While you can trust NAF to do most of the heavy lifting, together we can take your business to the next level," said Al Miller, National Director of Joint Ventures at New American Funding.

To learn more about NAF's commitment to its partners, please visit its joint ventures overview.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 243,720+ loans for approximately $64.3 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

