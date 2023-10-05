New American Funding Expands Beyond Home Loans by Offering Insurance and Whole Home Service Solutions to New and Existing Homeowners

News provided by

New American Funding

05 Oct, 2023, 13:07 ET

The leading mortgage lender, in partnership with Matic Insurance and OneSource Solutions, will integrate the new services into its existing loan process for a deeply consumer-focused experience

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF), a leading mortgage provider, has partnered with Matic Insurance and OneSource Solutions to offer NAF Insurance and NAF Concierge solutions. These new solutions will provide insurance and home setup services to NAF customers as part of the mortgage process. To create a streamlined user experience, NAF Insurance and NAF Concierge are seamlessly integrated into New American Funding's customer-friendly loan process, removing friction and stress from the mortgage, homebuying, and moving experience.

Continue Reading
New American Funding Expands Beyond Home Loans by Offering Insurance and Whole Home Service Solutions to New and Existing Homeowners
New American Funding Expands Beyond Home Loans by Offering Insurance and Whole Home Service Solutions to New and Existing Homeowners

“Our goal has always been to fully support the homeownership experience for our customers. Adding these new valuable services will allow NAF to serve as a true home for our customers’ entire journey,” said New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo. “We’re excited to be working with great partners who believe in supporting their customers as much as we do.”

NAF Insurance, which is powered by Matic, empowers New American Funding customers to secure homeowners insurance, while NAF is processing the loan. NAF customers can also bundle flood, wind, auto, pet, life, and other personal lines of insurance at the same time.

Additionally, mortgage customers can work with a NAF Concierge, powered by OneSource, to find local movers and set up key utilities like electricity, gas, and water. Services and support also include assistance with internet and TV services, help with smart home security systems, and much more.

For 20 years, New American Funding has been committed to serving as a true partner to its customers. Driven by quality, competitive pricing, and innovation, New American Funding continues to successfully identify new opportunities that help make homeownership easier for NAF customers.

For more information, visit NewAmericanFunding.com.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 250,000 loans representing approximately $66.1 billion in value and more than 190 locations nationwide. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Also from this source

New American Funding Honored as One of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services for 8th Straight Year

New American Funding Hires Andrew Strickman as Chief Marketing Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.