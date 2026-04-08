SANTA ANA, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a leading independent mortgage lender, today announced the addition of One Goal Mortgage Powered by New American Funding, a new branch serving the Omaha metro area and Southwest Iowa. The team joined New American Funding early 2026, marking an important step in the company's Midwest growth and establishing its first physical branch presence in Nebraska.

New American Funding Expands Midwest Presence with Addition of One Goal Mortgage

Led by Producing Area Sales Manager Rachel Pierce, the One Goal Mortgage team brings deep local market knowledge and a strong track record of helping clients navigate the home financing process. Working alongside existing teams in Glenwood and Council Bluffs, Iowa, the branch strengthens New American Funding's ability to support borrowers across the broader region.

Known for its proactive communication, strong execution, and personalized mortgage strategies, the team helps clients navigate home purchases, refinances and renovation financing with confidence. One Goal Mortgage Powered by New American Funding offers a full range of loan options, including conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans, along with non-QM and specialty programs designed for borrowers with more complex financial situations. The team also provides solutions such as new construction financing, medical professional loan programs and NAF Cash®, an affiliate of New American Funding, which allows buyers to present stronger cash offers that can help them stand out in competitive markets.

"After nearly a decade with my previous company, I spent more than 16 months carefully evaluating where I wanted to take the next chapter of my career and my team," said Pierce. "New American Funding stood out for its unwavering commitment to championing the originator, investing in forward-thinking technology, and building a culture centered on teamwork and a high level of support. I was looking for a company that would allow me to continue growing my team, deliver a consistent and elevated borrower experience, and create lifelong clients through servicing of our own loans. New American Funding's vision and values align perfectly with my own, making the decision to join their organization the right fit for the future of my team."

Pierce brings 17 years of industry experience and, alongside a team with more than 50 additional years of mortgage expertise, is focused on growing New American Funding's footprint across Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. She is joined by Home Mortgage Advisors Meggan Jensen and Kelli Lichty, along with Loan Officer Assistants Krystal Ameson, Amanda Shannon, Kolin Brace, Sr. Processor Elisha Konecky, and Production Assistant Sammie Pierce. Together, the team works closely with real estate agents, builders, and financial advisors to help clients find the right path to homeownership or refinancing.

"New American Funding's Midwest region is excited to welcome One Goal Mortgage Powered by New American Funding to our growing family," said Greg Griffin, Regional Manager of Strategic Growth & Retention at New American Funding. "Led by Rachel Pierce, the team brings strong leadership, energy, and a clear commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with New American Funding's vision. The first time I met Rachel and her team, I knew they were the missing link. With her leadership and the powerful team she's building, the sky is the limit. This addition reflects New American Funding's continued focus on partnering with top talent to better serve communities and drive future growth."

For more information about One Goal Mortgage Powered by New American Funding, please visit newamericanfunding.com/branches/onegoalmtg.

NAF Cash, LLC ("NAF Cash") is a real estate company that is an affiliated company of New American Funding, LLC. All products and services supplied by NAF Cash are subject to state availability and contractual terms and conditions. NAF Cash does not originate loans or issue loan commitments. NAF Cash, LLC charges a Transaction Fee of 1.50%-7.5% of the purchase price for its service (fee varies by state and program). License numbers: MI Real Estate Broker #6505431332.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 277,000 customers representing $72 billion in value and more than 300 locations nationwide. New American Funding was recently recognized on the Most Trusted Brands list by USA TODAY and a top mortgage lender by Forbes Advisor, U.S. News and World Report, and Money.com. The company offers state-of-the-art career training, innovative technologies, and diverse loan products to streamline the mortgage process and help customers achieve homeownership.

Equal Housing Opportunity. © 2026 New American Funding, LLC. NMLS #6606. nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Corporate office 1 MacArthur Place, Suite 800, Santa Ana, CA 92707. http://www.newamericanfunding.com. Phone: 800-450-2010

Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy

[email protected]

7134091835

SOURCE New American Funding