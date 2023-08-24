New American Funding Hires Andrew Strickman as Chief Marketing Officer

An experienced brand leader, Strickman will lead NAF's award-winning marketing team

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF), one of the nation's top independent mortgage lenders, announces the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Andrew Strickman as NAF's Chief Marketing Officer. As NAF continues to experience hypergrowth in its 20th year, the addition of Strickman will allow the company to continue to meet the needs of a maturing business and a growing brand.

Andrew Strickman, CMO, New American Funding, LLC
With more than 20 years of experience, Strickman is a marketer with noted success building strong, differentiated brands that drive business value. In his role as CMO, Strickman will lead the company's marketing and branding efforts going forward. Strickman will oversee a team of more than 50 experienced marketers across digital and performance, social media, content and storytelling, email, editorial, creative, operations, and an in-house print shop, while evolving and growing the company's efforts in brand, events, insights, strategy, and audience marketing.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Andrew to the NAF family," NAF President Christy Bunce said. "As a mission-driven mortgage lender that believes homeownership opportunity should be available to all, Andrew comes to us with a wealth of knowledge working with and for purpose-driven companies like ours. His perspective on building brands that drive business results, and his approach to storytelling will serve us well as we move into this next chapter of our company's history."

Strickman's start in journalism infused a storyteller's mindset across a diverse marketing playbook, shaping measurable success across both B2C and B2B businesses while mindfully building high-performing, highly engaged teams.

Prior to joining NAF, Strickman led marketing at Care Access, a mission-driven healthcare startup, and has spent the last few years advising purpose-focused startups and non-profit organizations to support their growth and brand development.

Strickman also brings years of experience in the housing industry to his new role at NAF having spent eight years as the SVP, Head of Brand and Chief Creative Officer at realtor.com. In this role, Strickman led a team of 33 that produced award-winning campaigns and long-form brand storytelling. Under Strickman's leadership, his team drove exponential audience growth, receiving Comscore's designation as the fastest growing brand in digital real estate, while tripling revenue to $600 million during that time. While at realtor.com, Strickman also pioneered the company's advocacy efforts around fair housing and non-discrimination in housing and lending.

Strickman spent two years leading major campaign development and execution in Global Consumer Marketing at Yahoo, and eight years leading early influencer and word-of-mouth marketing agency Ammo Marketing through its acquisition by Dentsu Aegis.

"I fundamentally believe that a path to homeownership is possible for everyone, including those within underserved communities who have previously been denied access to lending," Strickman said. "As a huge admirer of what Patty and Rick Arvielo and the NAF team have done to build education and support into the lending process, opening up opportunity for many more potential homebuyers, I know we have so much great work ahead to deliver in service to that mission."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 248,850+ loans for approximately $65.7 billion and approximately 190 nationwide locations. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

