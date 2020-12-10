New American Funding Honored as a Leader in Diversity

New American Funding's inclusion in this prestigious and exclusive list marks the lender as a business leader in diversity.

New American Funding was honored for its New American Dream initiative, which seeks to raise awareness and increase homeownership in Black communities by building confidence through home buying education programs and increasing accessibility to various loan programs.

New American Funding created New American Dream in 2016 after seeing great success with its Latino Focus initiative, which enhances the lending experience among Hispanic consumers and enriches the Hispanic community through homeownership.

As a result, New American Funding has long outstripped other large lenders in lending to minorities. New American Funding's purchase lending in 2020 is 44.9% more than the industry percentage in lending to minorities, based on the 2019 Mortgage Market Activity and Trends Report from the CFPB.

The company also invests heavily in mortgage professionals who are equipped to work with minority borrowers. Currently, approximately 45% of the company's workforce are minorities.

"It has long been our mission to increase homeownership opportunities for all underserved communities," New American Funding Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo said. "We're honored to be recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal, but there's more work to be done. Our goal is to make sure that every person who can buy a home is able to do so."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 163,000 loans for approximately $41.4 billion, 190 nationwide locations, and about 4,700 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

