New American Funding Honored as One of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services for 8th Straight Year

Mortgage lender continues to put people first

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF), one of the nation's largest privately owned mortgage lenders, announces it has been recognized as one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™.

NAF is #10 on this year's list, which marks the lender's eighth consecutive appearance. The list is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 191,000 employees from numerous Great Place To Work Certified™ companies across the financial services and insurance industry.

"One of our earliest decisions was to always value people over profit," NAF Co-Founder and CEO Patty Arvielo said. "Being one of our industry's largest private companies allows us to focus on our customers and our employees, not on delivering returns to shareholders. That belief demonstrates how we value our team for who they are as people, not just how they perform. Receiving this award shows us how our team members truly feel about being with NAF."

This latest honor is the result of NAF's dedication to sustaining a culture where employees feel balanced and valued in all parts of their lives. It's a commitment supported by the organization's culture initiative "NAF360," through which the company fosters an environment where differences are respected, teamwork is encouraged, and hard work is rewarded. Employees have taken this philosophy to heart, creating a strong sense of community throughout the company.

The focus on team members' holistic well-being has proven successful as 92% of NAF employees say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

The recognition follows NAF being named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2023, its second straight appearance on that list.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 250,000 loans for approximately $66.1 billion and more than 190 nationwide locations. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

