New American Funding Honored as Top Mortgage Employer for 3rd Straight Year

The award is comprised of two parts. The first phase consists of a comprehensive evaluation of each company's benefits, diversity and inclusion efforts, culture, employee development, and other criteria. The second phase is a survey, where employees are asked about their experience at their company. The scores are then combined to determine the top companies and their final ranking.

"We're thrilled to be recognized again as one of top employers in the mortgage business," New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "It means even more knowing that a significant portion of this award is based on feedback from our employees. Ensuring they are happy and balanced in their job and life is one of our most important missions."

This is the latest honor for New American Funding, which is frequently recognized for its culture; diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives; leadership, and much more.

The company's culture initiative, NAF360, is designed to ensure employees feel balanced and valued in their work life and are treated with the utmost respect. New American Funding also has a no-discrimination policy that welcomes all and celebrates the characteristics that make our employees unique. New American Funding's leaders have also been repeatedly honored for their stewardship of the company.

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 210,000 loans for approximately $55 billion, 173 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

