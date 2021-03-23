New American Funding Honored as Top Workplace in Atlanta

The award is based on surveys of employees, who are asked for their views on workplace culture, company leadership, pay, benefits, training, and more.

New American Funding has several locations in the Atlanta, all of which are home to mortgage professionals who dedicate their lives to helping individuals and families through the home loan process.

"Our entire team is grateful to be named one of the best workplaces in Atlanta," Southeast Division Vice President Kelly Allison said. "It's a testament to the culture we've worked hard to build and maintain, one built on serving our customers and supporting each other."

New American Funding is consistently recognized as a top nationwide employer. In the last year, FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® named the company a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, a Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials.

"We are incredibly proud of our Atlanta team and our Southeast Division," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "They work tirelessly to enable Atlanta borrowers to build generational wealth through homeownership and we're honored to call them teammates."

The company has hundreds of open positions nationwide, including in Atlanta, and many remote career opportunities. The company offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring, competitive benefits packages, and signing bonuses for certain positions.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 181,000 loans for approximately $46.7 billion, 186 nationwide locations, and about 4,900 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

