New American Funding Launches Branch in Santa Rosa, California

"I'm so excited to lead the New American Funding Santa Rosa team," said Branch Manager Scott Sheldon (NMLS #287389). "We pride ourselves on being able to find the right loan for the right client and will go above and beyond to make this happen."

Sheldon, a 13-year mortgage-industry veteran, prides his team on their commitment to service and problem-solving at every level, citing a two-hour average response time for any correspondence.

"My team is deeply committed to responsiveness and transparency with our clients and our industry partners," he said. "We keep everyone involved in the loan process updated every step of the way and, because the technology and support at New American Funding are second to none, this level of connection has become easier."

Regional Vice President Chris Garza saw the benefit of opening a branch in Santa Rosa with city native Scott Sheldon.

"Scott was born and raised here," said Garza. "He understands the needs of the community and feels a connection to its prospective buyers. Even if a client has a few hurdles before he or she can buy, Scott will sit down and develop a concrete plan for them to follow to homeownership."

For more information about the grand opening, contact Scott Sheldon at Scott.Sheldon@nafinc.com.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 108,000 loans for $27 billion, approximately 180 branches, and about 2900 employees. The company offers niche products such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

