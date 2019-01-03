New American Funding Makes National Mortgage News' 2019 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For List

"We're extremely honored to have National Mortgage News recognize us as one of the best mortgage companies to work for," said Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding. "We do our best to cultivate a positive, family atmosphere here and we're gratified our employees have given such amazing feedback."

To be eligible for the list, companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine placement. The first part evaluated each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

"Securing and retaining top talent is one of the biggest challenges faced by every employer," said Austin Kilgore, editor in chief of National Mortgage News. "We launched this annual ranking to recognize companies committed to investing in their employees' growth and development and to inform executives looking for insight on how to boost job satisfaction among their own teams."

In recent months, New American Funding has received notable accolades including a Gold Stevie® for Employer of the Year and Best Workplace for Women and Best Workplaces for Diversity by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 110,000 loans for $27 billion, approximately 185+ branches, and about 2900 employees. The company offers several niche products, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

