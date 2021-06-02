New American Funding Makes Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lender List

Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, created its 9 th annual listing based on comprehensive, verified 2020 loan data of the nation's top-producing mortgage companies.

Responding to unprecedented consumer demand for historic-low mortgage rates, the company hired 2,776 new employees in 2020 and doubled its origination volume from 2019 to $30.5 billion last year. In total, New American Funding helped more than 104,000 individuals and families buy a home or refinance their existing mortgage.

Today, the company's servicing portfolio stands at 197,000+ loans for $51.4 billion.

"It's always a tremendous honor to be ranked as one of the nation's top mortgage lenders by Scotsman Guide," said CEO Rick Arvielo. "We serve purchase and refinance customers and the underserved communities with knowledge, transparency, and efficiency in helping them achieve the dream of homeownership."

Enhancing its market reputation, New American Funding currently has 174,000+ online reviews for an overall rating of 4.9/5.0 stars and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company recently earned Fannie's Mae's Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) award and continues to be one of the largest privately held retail lenders to Hispanics and Blacks. Last year, 36% of the company's home purchase originations went to minorities vs. the national average of 25.5%, according to HMDA data.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 197,000 loans for approximately $51.4 billion, 181 nationwide locations, and about 4,800+ employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

