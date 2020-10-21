New American Funding Managers Honored as "Black Leaders Worth Watching"

"These outstanding leaders demonstrate their talents and skills, their dedication to excellence in all they do, their willingness to mentor and support the next generation, and their commitment to the larger community," the magazine said of the winners.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Graham (NMLS# 243824) came to the U.S. at 19 and became a homeowner at 21, which provided him with the ability to humanize the homeownership process. Graham now has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage business and maintains strong relationships with real estate agents, home builders, and his clients.

Holt (NMLS# 75606) uses his 20 years of mortgage industry experience in his role of mentoring and leading a rapidly growing team of mortgage professionals who are passionate about educating homebuyers. He is constantly looking to add new team members who are like-minded in the fight for racial equality and is driven to take his team and New American Funding to the next level.

"We are so proud of Anthony and Dwayne and thrilled to see them honored by Profiles in Diversity Journal," New American Funding President Patty Arvielo said. "We are proof that a diverse and inclusive work environment is the key to success, but we also know that the fight for equality is nowhere near over. We're proud to continue the fight."

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 152,000 loans for approximately $37.8 billion, 193 nationwide locations, and about 4,300 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

