New American Funding Named Best Workplace for Millennials

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is based on feedback from over 4.9 million employees at Great Place to Work – certified™ Organizations. Great Place to Work assessed Millennial employees' experience of their managers' competence, respect, and fairness in the workplace, and many other factors.

Among the employees surveyed, 94% said New American Funding is a great place to work. The company's culture is embodied by its NAF360 initiative, which is designed to ensure employees feel valued and are treated with absolute respect.

The company has broken lending records in every month of 2020 and does not plan on slowing down. In fact, the company is significantly expanding its operations, having already hired more than 800 new employees this year.

Going forward, New American Funding is focused on creating jobs for Millennials, recruiting the next generation of mortgage professionals and filling hundreds of open positions. Once on board, the company empowers new hires through state-of-the-art training and technology.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized again as one of the best workplaces for Millennials," said Rick Arvielo, New American Funding CEO. "Millennials represent 36% of our team, and it's vital to maintain an environment that allows the future of New American Funding to flourish. We've seen that more than ever in 2020 and we're incredibly proud of our team members who have helped us break records this year."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 141,000 loans for approximately $34.7 billion, 199 branches, and about 3,800 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It has state-of-the-art career training and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

SOURCE New American Funding

